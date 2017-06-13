I wasn't there on Saturday but as people have said, everyone has a different interpretation of the way the game panned out.

Was our pack dominated by Leeds, or disrupted by the injury to 'talisman' Fifita?

Leeds have the same pack they had last year, only difference is they swapped Falloon for Segeyaro and the rest of Leeds season last year is a different story.

They understand the importance of a big minutes hooker that can move the pack around the park.

Parcell wasn't a household name and probably a middle of the road hooker in the NRL but bring him to SL and he's a superstar.

Maybe that's why we are pursuing Tyler Randall?