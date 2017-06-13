WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Salford

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:12 pm
:roll:
vastman wrote:
When was this match when our pack was dominated - even for you that's a silly statement.

We all have our opinion so no need for the jest when you don't know your audience and it contradicts your viewpoint.

I was at the game and I felt that Leeds dominated the ruck area more as the game went on. Their hooker played well off the back of that space as did Moon.

Bringing in fresh legs with the experience of Huby, Kirmond and Lynne will strengthen the team in my opinion. Crowther also deserves more of a go.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:27 pm
Tricky2309 wrote:
Allgood is one of the late fitness tests with a swollen hand. Chester reckons Adam walker and Arona may be back next week


That would be excellent news. If was can muddle through this week we'll be able to rotate. I think on Thursday it'll be the weakest pack on paper.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:38 pm
asmadasa wrote:
:roll: We all have our opinion so no need for the jest when you don't know your audience and it contradicts your viewpoint.

I was at the game and I felt that Leeds dominated the ruck area more as the game went on. Their hooker played well off the back of that space as did Moon.

Bringing in fresh legs with the experience of Huby, Kirmond and Lynne will strengthen the team in my opinion. Crowther also deserves more of a go.


Hey two point win - all the signs of a dominant pack NOT
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:04 pm
vastman wrote:
Hey two point win - all the signs of a dominant pack NOT


I agree if our pack had the type of kicking game behind them like Leeds had, plus their live wire hooker it would have been no contest. It was their pivots that dominated if anything.

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:48 pm
vastman wrote:
Hey two point win - all the signs of a dominant pack NOT


Yes there was little space for Parcell and Moon to run in...it was their quality alone that created it....?

May be domination was too strong a word but thought the Leeds pack edged it.

FFS had enough of this petty sheet....

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:13 pm
asmadasa wrote:
FFS had enough of this petty sheet....


People aren't stupid you know, its not difficult to spot somebody being a d1ck for the sake of it, just tell it how you see it and f*** em, its safe behind a keyboard, no chance of a smack in the mouth, they kinda like that bit and make the most of it, ignore em..:)

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:32 pm
I wasn't there on Saturday but as people have said, everyone has a different interpretation of the way the game panned out.
Was our pack dominated by Leeds, or disrupted by the injury to 'talisman' Fifita?
Leeds have the same pack they had last year, only difference is they swapped Falloon for Segeyaro and the rest of Leeds season last year is a different story.
They understand the importance of a big minutes hooker that can move the pack around the park.
Parcell wasn't a household name and probably a middle of the road hooker in the NRL but bring him to SL and he's a superstar.
Maybe that's why we are pursuing Tyler Randall?
