If we can hold their big guys Sau, and Murdoch Masila, as we did in the league game, hopefully we can gain the same result.

Second half at Salford was similar to the Leeds game and we may need a better plan on how to clear our line.

We struggled badly against Leeds and, without the 2 interceptions, we struggled over there as well and there is no "Big Dave" to rescue us.

Salford are the bookies favourites (we are getting 8 start) but, we just have to hope that they are wrong, again .



Come on Trin !