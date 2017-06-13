No Fifita, otherwise a very strong side all the same.
Mitch Allgood
Chris Annakin
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Dean Hadley
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Mikey Sio
Bill Tupou
Sam Williams
Kyle Wood
Probably Crowther and Arundel perhaps to drop out.
Mitch Allgood
Chris Annakin
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Dean Hadley
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Mikey Sio
Bill Tupou
Sam Williams
Kyle Wood
Probably Crowther and Arundel perhaps to drop out.