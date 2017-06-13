WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 19 for Salford

Board index Super League Wakefield Trinity 19 for Salford

 
Post a reply

19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:27 am
vastman User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25901
Location: Poodle Power!
No Fifita, otherwise a very strong side all the same.

Mitch Allgood
Chris Annakin
Joe Arundel
Matty Ashurst
Mason Caton-Brown
Jordan Crowther
Anthony England
Liam Finn
Scott Grix
Dean Hadley
Keegan Hirst
Craig Huby
Ben Jones-Bishop
Danny Kirmond
Reece Lyne
Mikey Sio
Bill Tupou
Sam Williams
Kyle Wood

Probably Crowther and Arundel perhaps to drop out.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:36 am
NEwildcat User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Sep 15, 2010 12:55 pm
Posts: 339
Location: Hartlepool
Shame about Fifita, hope he recovers quickly. But that's still a cracking squad. This should be a cracking game! COME ON TRINITY :ROCKS:

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:39 am
Tricky2309 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 01, 2009 1:03 pm
Posts: 3506
Sio and Crowther to miss out I would expect as it allows us the luxury of having Arundel on the bench who can cover any injuries in the centres

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:42 am
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 9239
Location: wakefield
I think I'd choose Crowther over Annakin but that's just personal preference of style.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:50 am
JINJER User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 6284
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
How long is Gibson out for?
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:32 pm
Mable_Syrup User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Aug 22, 2009 5:55 pm
Posts: 2588
Location: Back of the North stand
CC said he had a bad knee

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 1:09 pm
Prince Buster User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Oct 11, 2004 1:17 pm
Posts: 3424
Location: Orange street
PopTart wrote:
I think I'd choose Crowther over Annakin but that's just personal preference of style.


Must agree with you there. As much as he tries he seems to be getting smaller and easily gets dominated

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 1:10 pm
upthecats User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Oct 15, 2004 8:24 pm
Posts: 3166
Location: Dewsbury
Annakin was excellent against Salford last time...I watched the game again last night with a particular eye on how he played...his go forward and quick ptb's were very good...if the two hard games after such a time hasn't taken its toll he's a cert for the 17 for me...especially with missing go forward from Fifita...

Arundel and Crowther the unlucky two for me...
Image

Re: 19 for Salford

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 1:13 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 8123
If we can hold their big guys Sau, and Murdoch Masila, as we did in the league game, hopefully we can gain the same result.
Second half at Salford was similar to the Leeds game and we may need a better plan on how to clear our line.
We struggled badly against Leeds and, without the 2 interceptions, we struggled over there as well and there is no "Big Dave" to rescue us.
Salford are the bookies favourites (we are getting 8 start) but, we just have to hope that they are wrong, again .

Come on Trin !

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 1873, altofts wildcat, Ave It!, bellycouldtackle, Bull Mania, Ceps, Clearwing, djcool, dull nickname, Eastern Wildcat, Emley Cat, exiledcat, FIL, Google Adsense [Bot], got there, Jizzer, King Street Cat, Mable_Syrup, musson, poplar cats alive, Prince Buster, sandcat20, Slugger McBatt, Tricky2309, Trinity1315, try scorer, upthecats, wakeyrule, Willzay, Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo, wrencat1873 and 255 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wakefield Trinity




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,584,9642,01476,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM