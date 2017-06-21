Rhinoshaund III wrote:

Hull – Cas. No brainer. Cas look unstoppable at the moment and will get all the way to Wembley.

So whats everyones thoughts?Pretty sure we’ll have booked a semi spot by 10pm Friday night.Warrington – Wigan. Im gonna go with Warrington to edge this one. Both teams really poor at the moment so literally the home advantage is the swinger here.Salford – Wakefield. Im gonna go Wakey based on our match last Friday. Think they will be too strong for Salford.If we can avoid Cas in the semis Im confident we’ll get to Wembley this year but if the draw goes the wrong way I don’t think we have an answer to Cas so far this season and probably wont next week either.Cas – Leeds final. Leeds to win 1 nil