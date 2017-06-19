|
|
I think what Cas could do with now is to actually have a bit of a slump and have to fight to get the LLS. If they keep going like they are in the league and wrap it up with plenty of games to spare and coast through the final few games I don't think that's good preparation for the playoffs where you need to be battle hardened.
Example Warrington in 2011, lost in the CCQF, just strolled to victories in the league after that really unchallenged. We get to there place in the playoffs and they can't get the job done in a close intense game because they hadn't been in one for such a long time.
Last few weeks of 2015, we beat Hudds at the death and then scraped through the semi vs Saints. Wigan cruised past Cas and then Hudds bent over as usual for them in the semi.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:47 pm
Gotcha wrote:
So Leeds v Wigan final it is. Many years of hard draws for Leeds, this year we really have had luck with those balls.
No point Hull turning up by the looks of it.
BLACK AND WHITES
East is East,West is West,
and never the twain shall meet.
--------------------------------
"I" said the sparrow "With my bow and arrow."
Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:19 pm
barton baird wrote:
No point Hull turning up by the looks of it.
it'l be a close game could go either way. but you would always back your own team, would you not.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:38 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
it'l be a close game could go either way. but you would always back your own team, would you not.
Not in this game, you have a spell over us, and it will continue in this game
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:06 pm
barton baird wrote:
No point Hull turning up by the looks of it.
No point you turning up, absolutely.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:33 pm
Wilde 3 wrote:
Not in this game, you have a spell over us, and it will continue in this game
True we've got a spell over you at moment but winning the Cup last year I think has given Hull a confidence now in that competition like Warrington 2009-2012 and ourselves backing up in 2015 after finally getting over the line in 2014. Going to be close and could depend on how injury free each team is by the time we get to that game.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:33 pm
Gotcha wrote:
No point you turning up, absolutely.
no point us turning up in 2005 either!
poor record against leeds, yep, we'll be underdogs, but we're capable of winning
cc winners tend to come from the teams that do it the hard way!
Mon Jun 19, 2017 3:57 pm
number 6 wrote:
no point us turning up in 2005 either!
poor record against leeds, yep, we'll be underdogs, but we're capable of winning
cc winners tend to come from the teams that do it the hard way!
Yes you only have to ask Wigan for past acheivements.
Mon Jun 19, 2017 4:00 pm
chapylad wrote:
Yes you only have to ask Wigan for past acheivements.
those were the days when everyone else were making up the numbers, agree they do get an easy ride too in the early rounds
Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:38 pm
rollin thunder wrote:
it'l be a close game could go either way. but you would always back your own team, would you not.
Of course, in fairness Rhinos have always been a bogey team to us recently. I just hope beating Cas has given us an edge. Trouble is this season we have been up and down like a whores drawers.
BLACK AND WHITES
East is East,West is West,
and never the twain shall meet.
--------------------------------
"I" said the sparrow "With my bow and arrow."
