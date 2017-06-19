WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prospects | Challenge Cup

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Prospects | Challenge Cup

 
Post a reply

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 10:50 am
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 408
I think what Cas could do with now is to actually have a bit of a slump and have to fight to get the LLS. If they keep going like they are in the league and wrap it up with plenty of games to spare and coast through the final few games I don't think that's good preparation for the playoffs where you need to be battle hardened.

Example Warrington in 2011, lost in the CCQF, just strolled to victories in the league after that really unchallenged. We get to there place in the playoffs and they can't get the job done in a close intense game because they hadn't been in one for such a long time.

Last few weeks of 2015, we beat Hudds at the death and then scraped through the semi vs Saints. Wigan cruised past Cas and then Hudds bent over as usual for them in the semi.

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 12:47 pm
barton baird User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 11, 2007 6:26 pm
Posts: 12096
Location: south of Hull.
Gotcha wrote:
So Leeds v Wigan final it is. Many years of hard draws for Leeds, this year we really have had luck with those balls.

No point Hull turning up by the looks of it.
BLACK AND WHITES



East is East,West is West,
and never the twain shall meet.

--------------------------------
"I" said the sparrow "With my bow and arrow."

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:19 pm
rollin thunder Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Feb 15, 2011 1:25 pm
Posts: 1509
barton baird wrote:
No point Hull turning up by the looks of it.

it'l be a close game could go either way. but you would always back your own team, would you not.

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 1:38 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5381
rollin thunder wrote:
it'l be a close game could go either way. but you would always back your own team, would you not.


Not in this game, you have a spell over us, and it will continue in this game

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:06 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14984
barton baird wrote:
No point Hull turning up by the looks of it.


No point you turning up, absolutely.
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:33 pm
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 408
Wilde 3 wrote:
Not in this game, you have a spell over us, and it will continue in this game


True we've got a spell over you at moment but winning the Cup last year I think has given Hull a confidence now in that competition like Warrington 2009-2012 and ourselves backing up in 2015 after finally getting over the line in 2014. Going to be close and could depend on how injury free each team is by the time we get to that game.

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 2:33 pm
number 6 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10288
Gotcha wrote:
No point you turning up, absolutely.



no point us turning up in 2005 either!


poor record against leeds, yep, we'll be underdogs, but we're capable of winning

cc winners tend to come from the teams that do it the hard way!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Dadsylad, FarsleySteve, Frosties., Gotcha, JACK DETH, Jimbo_Returns, Jrrhino, leedsnsouths, Norman Stanley Fletcher, PrinterThe, rhinos21, rodhutch, Sal Paradise, southyorksdave, tad rhino, tomlufc, Xykojen and 194 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,588,3121,94376,0424,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
NZ WARRIORS
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
WESTS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri : 20:00
SL
HULL FC
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
SYDNEY
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
BARROW  
  Sat : 15:00
SL
WARRINGTON
v
CATALANS  
  Sat : 20:00
CH1
TORONTO
v
HUNSLET
TV
  
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MANLY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
DONCASTER  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
SOUTH WALES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM