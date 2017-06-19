I think what Cas could do with now is to actually have a bit of a slump and have to fight to get the LLS. If they keep going like they are in the league and wrap it up with plenty of games to spare and coast through the final few games I don't think that's good preparation for the playoffs where you need to be battle hardened.



Example Warrington in 2011, lost in the CCQF, just strolled to victories in the league after that really unchallenged. We get to there place in the playoffs and they can't get the job done in a close intense game because they hadn't been in one for such a long time.



Last few weeks of 2015, we beat Hudds at the death and then scraped through the semi vs Saints. Wigan cruised past Cas and then Hudds bent over as usual for them in the semi.