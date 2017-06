Biff Tannen wrote: Or without Burrow, McGuire, JJB etc.. i get why you bring it up, Sinfield is huge for us in those games, but until we start getting to finals again (hopefully this year) and seeing how we handle them now, it is a moot point.

Not all, he was instrumental in us winning finals. Without we would not have won one. But the more apt point is, there is nothing to say we know how to win finals without Sinfield, far from it, as our record proves.