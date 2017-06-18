WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prospects | Challenge Cup

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Prospects | Challenge Cup

 
Post a reply

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 2:03 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5405
Bang wrote:
We know how to win finals


We know how to win finals against Leeds (2015 excluding :D).

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 2:15 pm
Gotcha User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 1:11 pm
Posts: 14979
Bang wrote:
We know how to win finals


What is it, one major final win in 40 years without Sinfield?
#frostiesbitches We know who you are.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Biff Tannen, Blocker75, Gotcha, gulfcoast_highwayman, Jrrhino, Maverick Rhino, Rammer, WF Rhino and 99 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,6311,43976,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
16
- 8GLOUC  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 32NEWCASTLE  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
6
- 0COVENTY  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
8
- 0LONDON  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
12
- 0CASTLEFORD
TV
  
Talanoa try, Connor Goal LIVE ON BBC
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
Latest LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
4
- 0WHITEHAVEN  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
6
- 0DEWSBURY  
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
6
- 0SHEFFIELD  
UPDATE!
Latest
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
Latest
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM