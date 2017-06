hatty wrote: The fear that is Wigan is already spreading I see.

They'd have to play a lot better than they did yesterday if they want to win their Semi Final, whoever it is they play. It was an interesting watch yesterday because it was close and it represented two big teams only real chance of silverware but quality wise it wasn't great and quite scrappy at times.Will be interesting how Wigan approach the rest of the season. If they do enough to avoid bottom 4 but are well off the top 4 coming up to the split I can see them just throwing all their eggs into the CC (they haven't been to Wembley for a few years now) and resting big guns for the semi and potential final.