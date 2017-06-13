WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Prospects | Challenge Cup

Board index Super League Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Prospects | Challenge Cup

 
Post a reply

Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:20 am
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 537
So whats everyones thoughts?

Pretty sure we’ll have booked a semi spot by 10pm Friday night.

Warrington – Wigan. Im gonna go with Warrington to edge this one. Both teams really poor at the moment so literally the home advantage is the swinger here.

Salford – Wakefield. Im gonna go Wakey based on our match last Friday. Think they will be too strong for Salford.

Hull – Cas. No brainer. Cas look unstoppable at the moment and will get all the way to Wembley.

If we can avoid Cas in the semis Im confident we’ll get to Wembley this year but if the draw goes the wrong way I don’t think we have an answer to Cas so far this season and probably wont next week either.

Cas – Leeds final. Leeds to win 1 nil :DRUNK:
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015
League Leaders 2004-2009-2015
Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015

Re: Challenge Cup

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:39 am
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5952
Yep, Leeds through.

Wire Wigan's a tough call. I think the pies might take the gambler's chance and jab a few of theirs for this one as their missing the play offs looks increasingly likely. If so, I'd take them to scupper wire.

I'll take Salford. I know Wakey have played some good stuff and rested players in preparation for this one but I've just a sneaky feeling that the more they psych themselves up the less well they're likely to perform. Better in the underdog role in other words.

And I'll take Hull to beat Cas who might just need a plan B against a seriously motivated defence. Do they have one? And Hull can defend well if they're minded to do so. They're also defending holders which makes it even less likely they'll just roll over.

Might easily be wrong on at least three of the above and am looking forward to a good weekend of RL.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Challenge Cup

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:46 am
PrinterThe Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017 8:34 pm
Posts: 387
Think Fev will give us a tough game and might not be as easy as some might think but we will win.

Other 3 are very tough to call. Both Wire and Wigan are so low on confidence right now, think Hill is looking likely to be suspended and rumours that Wigan could finally have a few back including Sam T and Bateman. If they do I think Wigan will edge it but probably a scrappy game given both teams lack of form.

Salford vs Wakey, Salford have slipped last 2 weeks, maybe had one eye on this? Got a feeling they'll edge this.

Hull vs Cas, depends what Hull turn up this week. Very good last week and beat Cas with 12 men earlier in the year. Have thrown in some shockers at home too though but I think the confidence they'll have from winning last year will help them like it did us in 2015 and Warrington when they won 3 in 4 years. Hull to edge it

Semis
Hull vs Leeds
Salford vs Wigan

But as Clearwing says above, could've easily gotten all the other 3 QF's wrong.

Either way we've gotten 3 extremely tough to call QF's and possibly going to have 2 very tough to call SF's, that's a good thing for the sport.

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 4:08 pm
Jamie101 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Nov 04, 2013 10:34 pm
Posts: 715
Location: Back in Leeds :)
What the dickens were Warrington doing the last 90 seconds with their kicking? They properly naffed it up.

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:58 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5207
Location: Hill Valley
Jamie101 wrote:
What the dickens were Warrington doing the last 90 seconds with their kicking? They properly naffed it up.


Ha they certainly did :)

Never fancied Ratchford with the kick from half way you could tell he was not confident, now if a certain Mr Sinfield was around....he lived for those moments.

Can't really blame Patton its just one of those moments that make you stronger as a player, he will learn.

Although it was littered with errors for a fair weather game, i actually enjoyed that game as much any in SL this year and the end was fun although i feel for the Wire fans.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:13 pm
Rhinoshaund III User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 19, 2011 12:05 pm
Posts: 537
Lets hope Wig get tomorrows victors. Id take any of Wig, Cas or Hull in the final. Just want to get there.
Image

Never Underestimate A Rhino

Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015
League Leaders 2004-2009-2015
Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 6:24 pm
Biff Tannen User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 5207
Location: Hill Valley
Rhinoshaund III wrote:
Lets hope Wig get tomorrows victors. Id take any of Wig, Cas or Hull in the final. Just want to get there.


Dont want to get ahead of ourselves but yes i agree a final against any of those would be great. Can't write Salford off though, all the sides left now have a genuine shout for winning the cup this year.
What you looking at?....Butt Head!!

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 2:14 am
leedsnsouths Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Sep 23, 2014 7:12 pm
Posts: 1161
I would rather have Wigan in the semi, last 2 CC finals we faced a smaller team who bottled it, I think Salford or even Cas could crumble under pressure
I dont think we would beat wigan at wembeley but probably would at a neutral ground

Re: Prospects | Challenge Cup

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:12 am
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 853
Rhinoshaund III wrote:
Hull – Cas. No brainer. Cas look unstoppable at the moment and will get all the way to Wembley.

If we can avoid Cas in the semis Im confident we’ll get to Wembley this year but if the draw goes the wrong way I don’t think we have an answer to Cas so far this season and probably wont next week either.

It's a big call but I think Hull are going to win today.

I'm not really too bothered who we play in the semi, it's going to be a decent team however the draw goes, I just hope Wigan don't make the final.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], Dadsylad, Gotcha and 60 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,45978776,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM