Pretty sure we’ll have booked a semi spot by 10pm Friday night.



Warrington – Wigan. Im gonna go with Warrington to edge this one. Both teams really poor at the moment so literally the home advantage is the swinger here.



Salford – Wakefield. Im gonna go Wakey based on our match last Friday. Think they will be too strong for Salford.



Hull – Cas. No brainer. Cas look unstoppable at the moment and will get all the way to Wembley.



If we can avoid Cas in the semis Im confident we’ll get to Wembley this year but if the draw goes the wrong way I don’t think we have an answer to Cas so far this season and probably wont next week either.



So whats everyones thoughts?

Pretty sure we'll have booked a semi spot by 10pm Friday night.

Warrington – Wigan. Im gonna go with Warrington to edge this one. Both teams really poor at the moment so literally the home advantage is the swinger here.

Salford – Wakefield. Im gonna go Wakey based on our match last Friday. Think they will be too strong for Salford.

Hull – Cas. No brainer. Cas look unstoppable at the moment and will get all the way to Wembley.

If we can avoid Cas in the semis Im confident we'll get to Wembley this year but if the draw goes the wrong way I don't think we have an answer to Cas so far this season and probably wont next week either.

Cas – Leeds final. Leeds to win 1 nil



Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015

League Leaders 2004-2009-2015

Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015

Yep, Leeds through.



Wire Wigan's a tough call. I think the pies might take the gambler's chance and jab a few of theirs for this one as their missing the play offs looks increasingly likely. If so, I'd take them to scupper wire.



I'll take Salford. I know Wakey have played some good stuff and rested players in preparation for this one but I've just a sneaky feeling that the more they psych themselves up the less well they're likely to perform. Better in the underdog role in other words.



And I'll take Hull to beat Cas who might just need a plan B against a seriously motivated defence. Do they have one? And Hull can defend well if they're minded to do so. They're also defending holders which makes it even less likely they'll just roll over.



"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)



Think Fev will give us a tough game and might not be as easy as some might think but we will win.



Other 3 are very tough to call. Both Wire and Wigan are so low on confidence right now, think Hill is looking likely to be suspended and rumours that Wigan could finally have a few back including Sam T and Bateman. If they do I think Wigan will edge it but probably a scrappy game given both teams lack of form.



Salford vs Wakey, Salford have slipped last 2 weeks, maybe had one eye on this? Got a feeling they'll edge this.



Hull vs Cas, depends what Hull turn up this week. Very good last week and beat Cas with 12 men earlier in the year. Have thrown in some shockers at home too though but I think the confidence they'll have from winning last year will help them like it did us in 2015 and Warrington when they won 3 in 4 years. Hull to edge it



Semis

Hull vs Leeds

Salford vs Wigan



But as Clearwing says above, could've easily gotten all the other 3 QF's wrong.



Either way we've gotten 3 extremely tough to call QF's and possibly going to have 2 very tough to call SF's, that's a good thing for the sport.

What the dickens were Warrington doing the last 90 seconds with their kicking? They properly naffed it up.

Jamie101 wrote: What the dickens were Warrington doing the last 90 seconds with their kicking? They properly naffed it up.



Ha they certainly did



Never fancied Ratchford with the kick from half way you could tell he was not confident, now if a certain Mr Sinfield was around....he lived for those moments.



Can't really blame Patton its just one of those moments that make you stronger as a player, he will learn.



Ha they certainly did

Never fancied Ratchford with the kick from half way you could tell he was not confident, now if a certain Mr Sinfield was around....he lived for those moments.

Can't really blame Patton its just one of those moments that make you stronger as a player, he will learn.

Although it was littered with errors for a fair weather game, i actually enjoyed that game as much any in SL this year and the end was fun although i feel for the Wire fans.

Lets hope Wig get tomorrows victors. Id take any of Wig, Cas or Hull in the final. Just want to get there.



Never Underestimate A Rhino



Challenge Cup Winners 1999-2014-2015

League Leaders 2004-2009-2015

Superleague Champions 2004-2007-2008-2009-2011-2012-2015

Rhinoshaund III wrote: Lets hope Wig get tomorrows victors. Id take any of Wig, Cas or Hull in the final. Just want to get there.



Dont want to get ahead of ourselves but yes i agree a final against any of those would be great. Can't write Salford off though, all the sides left now have a genuine shout for winning the cup this year.



I would rather have Wigan in the semi, last 2 CC finals we faced a smaller team who bottled it, I think Salford or even Cas could crumble under pressure

