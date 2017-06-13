Think Fev will give us a tough game and might not be as easy as some might think but we will win.



Other 3 are very tough to call. Both Wire and Wigan are so low on confidence right now, think Hill is looking likely to be suspended and rumours that Wigan could finally have a few back including Sam T and Bateman. If they do I think Wigan will edge it but probably a scrappy game given both teams lack of form.



Salford vs Wakey, Salford have slipped last 2 weeks, maybe had one eye on this? Got a feeling they'll edge this.



Hull vs Cas, depends what Hull turn up this week. Very good last week and beat Cas with 12 men earlier in the year. Have thrown in some shockers at home too though but I think the confidence they'll have from winning last year will help them like it did us in 2015 and Warrington when they won 3 in 4 years. Hull to edge it



Semis

Hull vs Leeds

Salford vs Wigan



But as Clearwing says above, could've easily gotten all the other 3 QF's wrong.



Either way we've gotten 3 extremely tough to call QF's and possibly going to have 2 very tough to call SF's, that's a good thing for the sport.