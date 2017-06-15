Bulliac wrote: Wouldn't necessarily disagree with all of that but there does seem to be one obvious flaw in the argument. What incentive do you have to improve as a player if you think you're already the finished article?

That was the point I was trying to make. Also that he has a tendency to spit the dummy a little when he isn't getting that regular run in the team (see his interview after leaving Bradford which admittedly I can't now find again, and I've seen him have a few digs at Leigh on Twitter too when he isn't in the side). That sort of thing won't ever help your situation, not just because coaches get annoyed, but also because he often ends up jumping ship to another team in the hope that they'll play him more.