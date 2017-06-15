WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Naughton

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Naughton

 
Post a reply

Re: Naughton

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:29 am
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17865
Location: Back in Hull.
Bullseye wrote:
Think that's a bit much Roofaldo. Barton is a total bell who's been done for assault who can't stay off social media despite being a buffoon. Naughton isn't looking like he's heading in that direction - he's just perhaps got an inflated opinion of his ability.


Exactly silly comparison, Naughton seems a hard working kid who is popular with the fans and teammates at Hull.

So he is a bit confident, not sure a bad thing, just need to find the right club and coach

Re: Naughton

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:46 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9440
Location: Bradbados
Dave K. wrote:
Exactly silly comparison, Naughton seems a hard working kid who is popular with the fans and teammates at Hull.

So he is a bit confident, not sure a bad thing, just need to find the right club and coach

Wouldn't necessarily disagree with all of that but there does seem to be one obvious flaw in the argument. What incentive do you have to improve as a player if you think you're already the finished article?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Naughton

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:31 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2558
Location: No longer Bradford
Bulliac wrote:
Wouldn't necessarily disagree with all of that but there does seem to be one obvious flaw in the argument. What incentive do you have to improve as a player if you think you're already the finished article?


That was the point I was trying to make. Also that he has a tendency to spit the dummy a little when he isn't getting that regular run in the team (see his interview after leaving Bradford which admittedly I can't now find again, and I've seen him have a few digs at Leigh on Twitter too when he isn't in the side). That sort of thing won't ever help your situation, not just because coaches get annoyed, but also because he often ends up jumping ship to another team in the hope that they'll play him more.

Re: Naughton

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:14 am
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2954
Location: Shipley, Bradford
He doesn't have the right attitude to suit our team at the moment. We have a lot of young lads who have stuck together through a lot of bad things the last thing they need is a team mate who thinks they are god's gift. Because no doubt that attitude will be directed towards our players in a negative manner.

That being said. We are in dire need of good players. So maybe fullback (he kicks goals) and he genuinely does have talent. Maybe Toovey is the guy to calm him down a bit? Move Thomas to the halves with Lilley (with Chisholm's injury) and Campbell on the wing to replace Macani?
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Naughton

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:29 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26799
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Can't argue with that.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Naughton

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:44 pm
roofaldo2 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2699
Bullseye wrote:
Think that's a bit much Roofaldo. Barton is a total bell who's been done for assault who can't stay off social media despite being a buffoon. Naughton isn't looking like he's heading in that direction - he's just perhaps got an inflated opinion of his ability.


I was thinking more about his attitude towards fellow professionals rather than any off-field incidents
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes

Re: Naughton

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:45 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3057
So he's just left the country and not officially resigned?!

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-18-n ... es-hull-fc
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/

Re: Naughton

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:31 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2954
Location: Shipley, Bradford
dddooommm wrote:
So he's just left the country and not officially resigned?!

http://www.hullfc.com/news/2017-06-18-n ... es-hull-fc


Sounds like it!
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)

Re: Naughton

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:17 pm
Dave K. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17865
Location: Back in Hull.
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Sounds like it!


My fault for saying positive things about him :lol:

Seems a bit of a strange thing to do, but weird after his Twitter post this morning.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, Bing [Bot], bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bullnorthern, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, debaser, djhudds, feebleweasel, Five and last, Fr13daY, hereagain, Iggy79, Nothus, Rarebreed, redeverready, roger daly, Spannerz, Stockwell & Smales, Sumbody, woolly07 and 275 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,9682,30176,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 32GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 52NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
24
- 22COVENTY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
45
- 26LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
32
- 24CASTLEFORD
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
12
- 58TORONTO
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
16
- 18WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
12
- 30HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
64
- 11DEWSBURY  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
70
- 12SHEFFIELD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
28
- 14BRADFORD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM