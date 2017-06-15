|
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Bullseye wrote:
Think that's a bit much Roofaldo. Barton is a total bell who's been done for assault who can't stay off social media despite being a buffoon. Naughton isn't looking like he's heading in that direction - he's just perhaps got an inflated opinion of his ability.
Exactly silly comparison, Naughton seems a hard working kid who is popular with the fans and teammates at Hull.
So he is a bit confident, not sure a bad thing, just need to find the right club and coach
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:46 am
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Dave K. wrote:
Exactly silly comparison, Naughton seems a hard working kid who is popular with the fans and teammates at Hull.
So he is a bit confident, not sure a bad thing, just need to find the right club and coach
Wouldn't necessarily disagree with all
of that but there does seem to be one obvious flaw in the argument. What incentive do you have to improve as a player if you think you're already the finished article?
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:31 am
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Wouldn't necessarily disagree with all of that but there does seem to be one obvious flaw in the argument. What incentive do you have to improve as a player if you think you're already the finished article?
That was the point I was trying to make. Also that he has a tendency to spit the dummy a little when he isn't getting that regular run in the team (see his interview after leaving Bradford which admittedly I can't now find again, and I've seen him have a few digs at Leigh on Twitter too when he isn't in the side). That sort of thing won't ever help your situation, not just because coaches get annoyed, but also because he often ends up jumping ship to another team in the hope that they'll play him more.
Fri Jun 16, 2017 2:14 am
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
He doesn't have the right attitude to suit our team at the moment. We have a lot of young lads who have stuck together through a lot of bad things the last thing they need is a team mate who thinks they are god's gift. Because no doubt that attitude will be directed towards our players in a negative manner.
That being said. We are in dire need of good players. So maybe fullback (he kicks goals) and he genuinely does have talent. Maybe Toovey is the guy to calm him down a bit? Move Thomas to the halves with Lilley (with Chisholm's injury) and Campbell on the wing to replace Macani?
Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:29 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Sat Jun 17, 2017 3:44 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Bullseye wrote:
Think that's a bit much Roofaldo. Barton is a total bell who's been done for assault who can't stay off social media despite being a buffoon. Naughton isn't looking like he's heading in that direction - he's just perhaps got an inflated opinion of his ability.
I was thinking more about his attitude towards fellow professionals rather than any off-field incidents
Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:45 pm
Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Sun Jun 18, 2017 8:31 pm
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Sun Jun 18, 2017 9:17 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Sounds like it!
My fault for saying positive things about him
Seems a bit of a strange thing to do, but weird after his Twitter post this morning.
