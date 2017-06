Dave K. wrote: Exactly silly comparison, Naughton seems a hard working kid who is popular with the fans and teammates at Hull.



So he is a bit confident, not sure a bad thing, just need to find the right club and coach

all

Wouldn't necessarily disagree withof that but there does seem to be one obvious flaw in the argument. What incentive do you have to improve as a player if you think you're already the finished article?