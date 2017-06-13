|
|
Naughton looks set to cut short his stay at Leigh with limited first team action limited and looks like he has no future at Hull either. I'd expect him to move back down under in the second grade. I've given up on us being proactive and trying to sign him.
Looks like another wasted talent though. Whether that's down to the clubs, the player a bit of both, but looks like he's not going to kick on after showing huge potential with us. Still think we're one of the best in the country at developing young players. Pretty certain he would be achieving better things had he stayed with us in 2014. Shame.http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/curtis-n ... story.html
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:01 am
|
|
Naughton always came across to me on social media and in press interviews as a bit of a Billy Big Time. Legend in his own mind. Shame, because he looked like he was going to be an excellent player, but perhaps he already believes he's better than he is, which doesn't help with trying to improve yourself.
Not saying it's definitely that, but that's certainly the impression I always got when I saw him talking or read any interviews.
He left Bradford because he wasn't getting in the team ahead of Brett Kearney I seem to remember, and he felt he should be playing every week. (Was it in the T&A? I forget now)
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:08 am
|
|
HamsterChops wrote:
He left Bradford because he wasn't getting in the team ahead of Brett Kearney I seem to remember, and he felt he should be playing every week. (Was it in the T&A? I forget now)
yeah i remember that. Was ridiculous from him. I never remember Sam Burgess saying "I should be picked ahead of Morrison, Menzies" etc. I remember him always saying "It's great learning from these two legends" which is the attitude Naughton should have had.
Not turned out great for Naughton though has it. He was 18 then i think and could have been anything he wanted. In 2014 he would have probably played every week, improving his game. As it is, he's had 4 years just floating really.
Looks like he's off back to OZ as his mum and Girlfriend are over there. But with all that talent, you only get a short window to have a good career. I'm sure he'll get to 40 and think "what if"
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:32 am
|
|
Yeah, "I could have been a contender", is the phrase that probably fits best. Sure I've heard that one somewhere before...
|
|
Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:06 pm
|
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Naughton always came across to me on social media and in press interviews as a bit of a Billy Big Time. Legend in his own mind. Shame, because he looked like he was going to be an excellent player, but perhaps he already believes he's better than he is, which doesn't help with trying to improve yourself.
Not saying it's definitely that, but that's certainly the impression I always got when I saw him talking or read any interviews.
He left Bradford because he wasn't getting in the team ahead of Brett Kearney I seem to remember, and he felt he should be playing every week. (Was it in the T&A? I forget now)
Told people he would take over fullback from Shaul at Hull too because he's the better player.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:14 am
|
|
Bull Mania wrote:
yeah i remember that. Was ridiculous from him. I never remember Sam Burgess saying "I should be picked ahead of Morrison, Menzies" etc. I remember him always saying "It's great learning from these two legends" which is the attitude Naughton should have had.
Not turned out great for Naughton though has it. He was 18 then i think and could have been anything he wanted. In 2014 he would have probably played every week, improving his game. As it is, he's had 4 years just floating really.
Looks like he's off back to OZ as his mum and Girlfriend are over there. But with all that talent, you only get a short window to have a good career. I'm sure he'll get to 40 and think "what if"
Unfortunately Hull (the city not just the club) does seem to breed this mentality into a few of the younger kids. Its a goldfish bowl for RL and they get a 1st team spot and think they've made it. Superstars in the local pubs and nightclubs rather than training hard and kicking on. Get smoke blown up their behinds and believe it.
For a city with so much focus on RL and a thriving amateur scene so few actually seem to make it compared with a much smaller place like Wigan.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:21 am
|
|
barham red wrote:
Unfortunately Hull (the city not just the club) does seem to breed this mentality into a few of the younger kids. Its a goldfish bowl for RL and they get a 1st team spot and think they've made it. Superstars in the local pubs and nightclubs rather than training hard and kicking on. Get smoke blown up their behinds and believe it.
For a city with so much focus on RL and a thriving amateur scene so few actually seem to make it compared with a much smaller place like Wigan.
I don't think this has anything to do with Hull. Naughton came through our academy and seemingly already had a touch of arrogance about him when he left us and went to Aus because we weren't playing him instead of Brett Kearney.
|
|
Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:08 pm
|
|
Can't fault his attitude or effort at Hull, maybe he has matured.
Needs a run at a club as he certainly has potential.
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:35 am
|
|
Dave K. wrote:
Can't fault his attitude or effort at Hull, maybe he has matured.
Needs a run at a club as he certainly has potential.
That's not in doubt. But he's in danger of becoming the Joey Barton of RL ie a decent player with a massively inflated opinion of his own ability.
|
