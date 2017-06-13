Bull Mania wrote: yeah i remember that. Was ridiculous from him. I never remember Sam Burgess saying "I should be picked ahead of Morrison, Menzies" etc. I remember him always saying "It's great learning from these two legends" which is the attitude Naughton should have had.



Not turned out great for Naughton though has it. He was 18 then i think and could have been anything he wanted. In 2014 he would have probably played every week, improving his game. As it is, he's had 4 years just floating really.



Looks like he's off back to OZ as his mum and Girlfriend are over there. But with all that talent, you only get a short window to have a good career. I'm sure he'll get to 40 and think "what if"

Unfortunately Hull (the city not just the club) does seem to breed this mentality into a few of the younger kids. Its a goldfish bowl for RL and they get a 1st team spot and think they've made it. Superstars in the local pubs and nightclubs rather than training hard and kicking on. Get smoke blown up their behinds and believe it.For a city with so much focus on RL and a thriving amateur scene so few actually seem to make it compared with a much smaller place like Wigan.