HamsterChops wrote: He left Bradford because he wasn't getting in the team ahead of Brett Kearney I seem to remember, and he felt he should be playing every week. (Was it in the T&A? I forget now)

yeah i remember that. Was ridiculous from him. I never remember Sam Burgess saying "I should be picked ahead of Morrison, Menzies" etc. I remember him always saying "It's great learning from these two legends" which is the attitude Naughton should have had.Not turned out great for Naughton though has it. He was 18 then i think and could have been anything he wanted. In 2014 he would have probably played every week, improving his game. As it is, he's had 4 years just floating really.Looks like he's off back to OZ as his mum and Girlfriend are over there. But with all that talent, you only get a short window to have a good career. I'm sure he'll get to 40 and think "what if"