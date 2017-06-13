Naughton looks set to cut short his stay at Leigh with limited first team action limited and looks like he has no future at Hull either. I'd expect him to move back down under in the second grade. I've given up on us being proactive and trying to sign him.
Looks like another wasted talent though. Whether that's down to the clubs, the player a bit of both, but looks like he's not going to kick on after showing huge potential with us. Still think we're one of the best in the country at developing young players. Pretty certain he would be achieving better things had he stayed with us in 2014. Shame.
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/curtis-n ... story.html
