Top effort by my children's school Clifton Primary in partnership with Salford Reds Foundation for the upcoming quarter final tie. The children will be mascots and flag bearers on the night and the Foundation have sold the tickets to the parents (these are all paid for tickets no freemans) they were allocated one coach but demand has been so great there are now two coaches 100 people, that's from one school !!!!!!!!

There is a demand out there when it's tapped into, bear in mind this game is on Sky the tickets are all paid for and it's a school night where these children are not expected back to school until 10.30pm

Get behind the team people...

Once again well done all concerned.. :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP: :CLAP:
agree ... we can do it
