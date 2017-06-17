WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:01 pm
Bugger!!!!!

Hopefully you'll let me join in again this week being abit late.

Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Batley by 10
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - KR by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax - Halifax by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 10

BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 71
