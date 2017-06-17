Bugger!!!!!
Hopefully you'll let me join in again this week being abit late.
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Batley by 10
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - KR by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax - Halifax by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 10
BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 71
Hopefully you'll let me join in again this week being abit late.
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Batley by 10
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - KR by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax - Halifax by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 10
BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 71