WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:35 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 73
Toulouse by 4pts
Batley by 6pts
Hull KR by 44pts
Halifax by 8pts
Bulls by 4pts

Bonus~Bulls to score in 79th minute.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:58 pm
Bendybulls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 29, 2013 1:48 pm
Posts: 119
Toulouse vs London - - - - - Toulouse by 22
Batley vs Sheffield - - - - - Batley by 12
Hull KR vs Dewsbury - - - -Hull KR by 44
Oldham vs Halifax - - - - - Halifax by 10
Rochdale vs Bradford - - - - Bulls by 10

BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 74

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:53 pm
Bulls4 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 344
Location: 7th
Toulouse vs London - - - - - Toulouse by 10
Batley vs Sheffield - - - - - Batley by 10
Hull KR vs Dewsbury - - - -Hull KR by 48
Oldham vs Halifax - - - - - Halifax by 16
Rochdale vs Bradford - - - - Bulls by 8

BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 75

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:21 pm
Nelson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 2:52 pm
Posts: 72
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos, Toulouse by 14
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles, Batley by 20
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams, HKR by 24
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax, Halifax by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls, Bulls by 16

BONUS: 65 mins

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:55 pm
jayb User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 03, 2011 3:58 pm
Posts: 172
Location: 37.2350° N, 115.8111° W
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos - Toulouse by 22
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles, Sheffield by 14
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams, HKR by 32
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax, Halifax by 18
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls, Bulls by 15

BONUS: 77 mins

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:18 am
glow User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 02, 2003 7:27 pm
Posts: 7370
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos ...................... Toulouse by 10
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles ............................ Batley by 12
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams ....................................... Hull KR by 38
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax .................................... Fax by 13
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls ............................ Hornets by 6

Bonus: 68 mins
get leigh outta wigan

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 7:50 am
Micky the Pikey User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:22 pm
Posts: 34
Location: Caravan
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos Toulouse by 20
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles Batley by 4
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams KR by 30
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Fax by 24
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls Rochdale by 12

Bonus: 72

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:38 am
childofthenorthern Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 24, 2008 9:49 am
Posts: 962
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos - London by 8
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Batley by 12
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - Hull KR by 28
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Halifax by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 16

Bonus: 76

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 2:00 pm
Bent&Bongser User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jul 25, 2015 10:10 am
Posts: 1111
Blocks!!! Didn't know Beeb showed local time on their fixture list. Bongser the failed brinksman pleads for leniency (fwiw Tools by 7).

Batley by 10
HKR by 40
Fax by 13
Bulls by 5

Boner: 73
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bent&Bongser, Bramley Dog, childofthenorthern, debaser, Faxtastic123, Fr13daY, glow, HalifaxCougar, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, redeverready, Smack him Jimmy, Stockwell & Smales, Uptonfax, woolly07 and 126 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,2001,51376,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
23
- 22NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
 FT 
Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
24
- 22WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
SWINTON  
  Wed : 20:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
DEWSBURY  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
WIDNES
v
LEIGH
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM