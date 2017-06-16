Toulouse vs London - - - - - Toulouse by 22 Batley vs Sheffield - - - - - Batley by 12 Hull KR vs Dewsbury - - - -Hull KR by 44 Oldham vs Halifax - - - - - Halifax by 10 Rochdale vs Bradford - - - - Bulls by 10
BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 74
Toulouse vs London - - - - - Toulouse by 10 Batley vs Sheffield - - - - - Batley by 10 Hull KR vs Dewsbury - - - -Hull KR by 48 Oldham vs Halifax - - - - - Halifax by 16 Rochdale vs Bradford - - - - Bulls by 8
BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 75
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos, Toulouse by 14 Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles, Batley by 20 Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams, HKR by 24 Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax, Halifax by 10 Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls, Bulls by 16
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos - Toulouse by 22 Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles, Sheffield by 14 Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams, HKR by 32 Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax, Halifax by 18 Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls, Bulls by 15
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos ...................... Toulouse by 10 Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles ............................ Batley by 12 Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams ....................................... Hull KR by 38 Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax .................................... Fax by 13 Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls ............................ Hornets by 6
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos Toulouse by 20 Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles Batley by 4 Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams KR by 30 Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Fax by 24 Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls Rochdale by 12
