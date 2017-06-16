WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:35 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 73
Toulouse by 4pts
Batley by 6pts
Hull KR by 44pts
Halifax by 8pts
Bulls by 4pts

Bonus~Bulls to score in 79th minute.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 3:58 pm
Bendybulls Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Jan 29, 2013 1:48 pm
Posts: 119
Toulouse vs London - - - - - Toulouse by 22
Batley vs Sheffield - - - - - Batley by 12
Hull KR vs Dewsbury - - - -Hull KR by 44
Oldham vs Halifax - - - - - Halifax by 10
Rochdale vs Bradford - - - - Bulls by 10

BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 74

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 6:53 pm
Bulls4 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 343
Location: 7th
Toulouse vs London - - - - - Toulouse by 10
Batley vs Sheffield - - - - - Batley by 10
Hull KR vs Dewsbury - - - -Hull KR by 48
Oldham vs Halifax - - - - - Halifax by 16
Rochdale vs Bradford - - - - Bulls by 8

BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 75

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:21 pm
Nelson User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Feb 01, 2010 2:52 pm
Posts: 72
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos, Toulouse by 14
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles, Batley by 20
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams, HKR by 24
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax, Halifax by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls, Bulls by 16

BONUS: 65 mins
