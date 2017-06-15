WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:48 am
Bullseye User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26791
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos ...................... Toulouse by 6
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles ............................ Batley by 12
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams ....................................... Hull KR by 40
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax .................................... Fax by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls ............................ Hornets by 12

Bonus: 28mins
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:10 am
Duckman User avatar
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3841
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos - Toulouse by 6
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Sheff by 4
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - HKR by 22
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax - Bluesox by 4
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls -
Bradford by 4

BONUS: 75

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:18 am
tigertot User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15082
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos - Toulouse by 16
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Batley by 14
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - HKR by 26
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax - Bluesox by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls - Bradford by 8

BONUS: 79
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
A member of the victorious liberal metropolitan elite.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:57 am
FevGrinder User avatar
Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 524
paulwalker71 wrote:
OK folks. I did know about Fev being next Wednesday, but I won't be including that game - largely because I like to have the following week up on Tuesday. If we wait until Wednesday evening, I wouldn't get the next weekend up until Thursday, which isn't long enough for people (I don't like having two on the go at once as it confuses my small brain :CRAZY: )

Hope that makes sense :wink:


Absolutely makes sense, thanks again for all your efforts.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:16 pm
BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 53
Location: Keighley
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos.. Toulouse by 8
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles..Batley by 24
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams..KR by 48
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax..fax by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls..bulls by 2

BONUS: 79

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:22 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 264
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos ...................... London by 8
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles ............................ Sheff by 10
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams ....................................... Hull KR by 46
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax .................................... Fax by 26
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls ............................ Northern by 10

Bonus: 64mins

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:49 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2980
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos Toulouse by 22
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles Sheffield by 10
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams Hull KR by 44
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Halifax by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 8

Bonus: 74

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:58 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 456
Location: Depends whose asking
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos Touls by 12
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles Eagles by 8
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams KR by 32
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Fax by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 2

Bonus: 75

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:38 am
Ferocious Aardvark User avatar
Joined: Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pm
Posts: 27843
Location: MACS0647-JD
Toulouse vs London - - - - - Toulouse by 1
Batley vs Sheffield - - - - - Batley by 8
Hull KR vs Dewsbury - - - -Hull KR by 50
Oldham vs Halifax - - - - - Halifax by 12
Rochdale vs Bradford - - - - Bulls by 14

BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 78
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:23 am
tackler thommo User avatar
Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 340
Location: South of Ilkley
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos Toulouse by 8
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles Batley by 16
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams Hull by 26
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Fax by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 6

BONUS: 75
