Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26791
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos ...................... Toulouse by 6
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles ............................ Batley by 12
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams ....................................... Hull KR by 40
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax .................................... Fax by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls ............................ Hornets by 12
Bonus: 28mins
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:10 am
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3841
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos - Toulouse by 6
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Sheff by 4
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - HKR by 22
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax - Bluesox by 4
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls -
Bradford by 4
BONUS: 75
Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:18 am
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 15082
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos - Toulouse by 16
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Batley by 14
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - HKR by 26
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax - Bluesox by 14
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls - Bradford by 8
BONUS: 79
Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:57 am
Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 524
paulwalker71 wrote:
OK folks. I did know about Fev being next Wednesday, but I won't be including that game - largely because I like to have the following week up on Tuesday. If we wait until Wednesday evening, I wouldn't get the next weekend up until Thursday, which isn't long enough for people (I don't like having two on the go at once as it confuses my small brain
)
Hope that makes sense
Absolutely makes sense, thanks again for all your efforts.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:16 pm
Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 53
Location: Keighley
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos.. Toulouse by 8
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles..Batley by 24
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams..KR by 48
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax..fax by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls..bulls by 2
BONUS: 79
Thu Jun 15, 2017 1:22 pm
Joined: Thu Jan 15, 2009 8:46 am
Posts: 264
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos ...................... London by 8
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles ............................ Sheff by 10
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams ....................................... Hull KR by 46
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax .................................... Fax by 26
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls ............................ Northern by 10
Bonus: 64mins
Thu Jun 15, 2017 6:49 pm
Joined: Tue Jan 24, 2012 3:02 pm
Posts: 2980
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos Toulouse by 22
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles Sheffield by 10
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams Hull KR by 44
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Halifax by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 8
Bonus: 74
Thu Jun 15, 2017 10:58 pm
Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 456
Location: Depends whose asking
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos Touls by 12
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles Eagles by 8
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams KR by 32
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Fax by 20
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 2
Bonus: 75
Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:38 am
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27843Location:
MACS0647-JD
Toulouse vs London - - - - - Toulouse by 1
Batley vs Sheffield - - - - - Batley by 8
Hull KR vs Dewsbury - - - -Hull KR by 50
Oldham vs Halifax - - - - - Halifax by 12
Rochdale vs Bradford - - - - Bulls by 14
BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 78
Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:23 am
Joined: Mon Sep 25, 2006 6:59 am
Posts: 340
Location: South of Ilkley
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos Toulouse by 8
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles Batley by 16
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams Hull by 26
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Fax by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls Bulls by 6
BONUS: 75
