Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos ...................... Toulouse by 6 Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles ............................ Batley by 12 Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams ....................................... Hull KR by 40 Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax .................................... Fax by 20 Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls ............................ Hornets by 12 Bonus: 28mins

"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.