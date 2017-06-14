HamsterChops wrote: Or next Wednesday. As classing a Wednesday as next Tuesday is going to melt someone's brain.



The rearranged match between Oldham and Dewsbury from Round 5 is also being played that evening btw.

Hi HC,You are quite rightI have edited it now. I was thinking that Paul could get entries in for next Tuesday, and then wrote something entirely different.Though I have had a bad week for names as my mate (Johnny Deep - as Charlie call him) knows. I think the Alzheimer's is starting to kick in.