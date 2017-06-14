WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:49 am
Steel City Bull
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Sep 02, 2013 12:22 pm
Posts: 116
Location: Sheffield
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos - Toulouse by 20
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Batley by 8
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - Hull by 38
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax - Halifax by 26
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 10

BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 70
Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:05 am
FevGrinder
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 523
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos ...................... Toulouse by 8
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles ............................ Batley by 8
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams ....................................... Hull KR by 32
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax .................................... Fax by 16
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls ............................ Bulls by 8

Bonus: 76 minutes

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:14 am
FevGrinder
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 523
paulwalker71 wrote:
Only 5 matches this week with Fev being in the Cup. Also note that Toulouse play Saturday so entries in by Saturday afternoon please 8)


Paul,

Not sure if you are aware but the Fev / Swinton has been re-arranged for Wednesday 21st June, i.e. next Wednessday, so you could do a week "18Addition" if you wanted :)
Last edited by FevGrinder on Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:37 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:25 am
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11483
Location: blackpool tower circus
Toulouse v London, Toulouse by 4
Batley v Sheff. Batley by 26.
Hull KR v Dews, Hull by 36.
Oldham v Fax , Fax by 8.
Rochdale v Bradford, Rochdale by 4.


Bonus, 48 .

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:29 am
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2539
Location: No longer Bradford
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos = Toulouse by 2
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles = Sheffield by 1
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams = KR by 42
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax = Fax by 10
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls = Bradford by 8

BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 77

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 10:30 am
HamsterChops
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2539
Location: No longer Bradford
FevGrinder wrote:
Not sure if you are aware but the Fev / Swinton has been re-arranged for Wednesday 21st June, i.e. next Tuesday


Or next Wednesday. As classing a Wednesday as next Tuesday is going to melt someone's brain.

The rearranged match between Oldham and Dewsbury from Round 5 is also being played that evening btw.

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:45 am
FevGrinder
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Sep 16, 2010 4:21 pm
Posts: 523
HamsterChops wrote:
Or next Wednesday. As classing a Wednesday as next Tuesday is going to melt someone's brain.

The rearranged match between Oldham and Dewsbury from Round 5 is also being played that evening btw.


Hi HC,

You are quite right :lol: :lol:

I have edited it now. I was thinking that Paul could get entries in for next Tuesday, and then wrote something entirely different.

Though I have had a bad week for names as my mate (Johnny Deep - as Charlie call him) knows. I think the Alzheimer's is starting to kick in.
