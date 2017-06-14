Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos - Toulouse by 20

Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles - Batley by 8

Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams - Hull by 38

Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax - Halifax by 26

Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls - Bulls by 10



BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday? 70