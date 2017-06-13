WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 Predictions League: Week 18

2017 Predictions League: Week 18

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:34 am
Whilst we are waiting for the 'Meeting with Andrew Chalmers' thread to bear fruit....

Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls

BONUS: How many minutes will there be on the clock (according to League Express on Monday) when the Bulls score their last points on Sunday?

Top Tip: We didn't score a point in the second half of our last two games! :shock: 10 points for anyone spot on, 5 points for everyone who is within 5 minutes either way.

Only 5 matches this week with Fev being in the Cup. Also note that Toulouse play Saturday so entries in by Saturday afternoon please 8)

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:36 am
Toulouse Olympique vs London Broncos Toulouse by 6
Batley Bulldogs vs Sheffield Eagles Batley by 12
Hull KR vs Dewsbury Rams Hull KR by 42
Oldham Roughyeds vs Halifax Halifax by 36
Rochdale Hornets vs Bradford Bulls Rochdale by 8

Bonus: 54 minutes

