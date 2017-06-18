mat wrote: Wasn't one of things mentioned in chalmers meeting that we had only just got a physio and had recently changed the conditioner?. Will take a while before we see any benefit on field.

Quite probably, and in all likelihood the results won't be seen til next year as the whole thing with pre-season is that you can run the guys into the ground in various situations over the week without the need to recover for matchday.I'm genuinely part of the positive tendency (remember when the PT And NT on here used to be a thing?!!!) I never expected the season to end as anything other than us finishing bottom, and I do see the, potentially, bigger picture for rebuilding the club. But as a matchday fan first and foremost I still struggle not to get frustrated with our team being out-fitnessed by the likes of Rochdale, Dewsbury, etc.