Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 7:23 pm
mat wrote:
Wasn't one of things mentioned in chalmers meeting that we had only just got a physio and had recently changed the conditioner?. Will take a while before we see any benefit on field.


Quite probably, and in all likelihood the results won't be seen til next year as the whole thing with pre-season is that you can run the guys into the ground in various situations over the week without the need to recover for matchday.

I'm genuinely part of the positive tendency (remember when the PT And NT on here used to be a thing?!!!) I never expected the season to end as anything other than us finishing bottom, and I do see the, potentially, bigger picture for rebuilding the club. But as a matchday fan first and foremost I still struggle not to get frustrated with our team being out-fitnessed by the likes of Rochdale, Dewsbury, etc.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 10:32 pm
tackler thommo wrote:
Third game in a row that someone has dropped out in warm -up. Presumably result of wafer thin squad with few replacements to " normal " 17


Who dropped out in the warm up? I missed this.

I got a free ticket today at the last minute so went to the game. Wish I hadn't. Only player I recall not seeing from the named 17 was Mendeika, but I don't remember seeing someone who wasn't named as his replacement? Perhaps I'd lost interest by that point though and consigned myself to the bottom of a pint glass.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 5:27 am
At least we've made an improvement in one area - less spelling/grammatical errors on the bulls site write up.

But it could now be written the same for every game - just change the name of the opposition each week.

"Bulls started well and were the dominant side.........despite a phenomenal training session during the week the Bulls were unable to score a single point in the second half..........we'll have to wait another week to get up to zero points in the league table......"

Re: Rochdale away

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:27 am
HamsterChops wrote:
Who dropped out in the warm up? I missed this.

I got a free ticket today at the last minute so went to the game. Wish I hadn't. Only player I recall not seeing from the named 17 was Mendeika, but I don't remember seeing someone who wasn't named as his replacement? Perhaps I'd lost interest by that point though and consigned myself to the bottom of a pint glass.

Oledski.
Re: Rochdale away

Post Mon Jun 19, 2017 6:31 am
mat wrote:
Wasn't one of things mentioned in chalmers meeting that we had only just got a physio and had recently changed the conditioner?. Will take a while before we see any benefit on field.

Smoke and mirrors. We don't do anything other than train for RL and play against teams that have proper jobs as well as training.
