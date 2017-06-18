|
It's ok we know where we're going wrong and will work on it in Training! Oh sorry that was 5-6 years ago! New Coach in place same result. Seemed like more of the same on Twitter, Bulls have the ball, handling error...
Sun Jun 18, 2017 4:42 pm
For me, the biggest issue is an ever revolving 17 man squad. Having inconsistencies in pivotal positions must be detrimental to the cohesiveness of the squad?! Have we played the same 17 back to back at all this season? I'm sure this is the catalyst to our current plight.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:21 pm
Jesus wept, we really are an embarrassment. We've still got Hull KR (h) & Fax (a) to go in the regular fixtures haven't we?
If there was any doubt about relegation, I think our fate was sealed. What a waste of a season.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:23 pm
One simple word - GARBAGE
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:23 pm
I think a lot of it is that most of our current squad just aren't good enough. They were signed at the start of the season, as they were the only players who remained or the only players who couldn't find deals elsewhere (make of that what you will).
Then for various reasons/excuses (no pre-season, lack of fitness throughout, no 'coach', no confidence, no experience) they have got gradually worse throughout this torrid season.
Dropping balls is just inexcusable. Missing tackle counts, is too really, for full-time professional rugby league players.
How many of these (barring the academy lot) will pick up deals next season? Who could possibly look at them and think they were better than what they already have? They have been shown to be mediocre against the bottom 2 part-time teams in the league over the past month. These players are lacking the most basic rugby league skills. What on earth do they do in these magnificent training sessions we hear about all week?
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:33 pm
Third game in a row that someone has dropped out in warm -up. Presumably result of wafer thin squad with few replacements to " normal " 17
Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:47 pm
They would have had a great season in C1 where we should have been
There WAS no pre-season, fact.
There WAS no coach till last week, fact.
The Championship isn't C1, but our scratch squad has been as erratic as you might expect. Had some key additions been found before Easter, things would have been different but the sequence of losses whilst it is all that matters for the endgame, doesn't tell the whole story.
This season won't be good to look back on, but if you watched us at Blackpool against the best team in the league, you wouldn't write them off as terminally crap, and before Easter the fact (to me) is we were playing the most enjoyable rugby a lot of the time, that I've watched since several years. Naive, inexperienced, and short of class and grunt, yes. Inherently crap and hopeless? Despite the run of losses, clearly not. We don't have any depth, but just as one " for instance", I'm certain with the class of Chisholm on the field we'd have won against Rochdale, and had he not done his knee, we'd have likely even beaten KR.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:45 pm
Coulda woulda shoulda.
Fact is we're down and the owners will know it. Can they bankroll the club in this scenario? I would be worried but now I'm just resigned.
Sun Jun 18, 2017 6:54 pm
I didn't go today but having seen Dewsbury and Fev it sounded like more of the same with one big factor influencing things that never should for a full-time team against part timers. Fitness. We've got some sketchy players who just don't have the ability, yes; we've got churn every week, yes; we're arguably playing naively against some cynical tactics (is staying down feigning injury now part of the Dewsbury mentality as it seems a consistent play?), yes. But what is consistent right now is that we're doing worse in the second half than the first even when we're ahead, and that's not good enough.
In mitigation, the advantage for full timers these days doesn't just come from being able to train more - it's more sports science driven - and maybe having Leigh Beattie, hard working but unqualified, running things has been a factor. We genuinely have missed a pre season in this respect.
But even so, this just isn't good enough right now.
