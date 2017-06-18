They would have had a great season in C1 where we should have been



There WAS no pre-season, fact.



There WAS no coach till last week, fact.



The Championship isn't C1, but our scratch squad has been as erratic as you might expect. Had some key additions been found before Easter, things would have been different but the sequence of losses whilst it is all that matters for the endgame, doesn't tell the whole story.



This season won't be good to look back on, but if you watched us at Blackpool against the best team in the league, you wouldn't write them off as terminally crap, and before Easter the fact (to me) is we were playing the most enjoyable rugby a lot of the time, that I've watched since several years. Naive, inexperienced, and short of class and grunt, yes. Inherently crap and hopeless? Despite the run of losses, clearly not. We don't have any depth, but just as one " for instance", I'm certain with the class of Chisholm on the field we'd have won against Rochdale, and had he not done his knee, we'd have likely even beaten KR.