dddooommm wrote: For me, the biggest issue is an ever revolving 17 man squad. Having inconsistencies in pivotal positions must be detrimental to the cohesiveness of the squad?! Have we played the same 17 back to back at all this season? I'm sure this is the catalyst to our current plight.

I think a lot of it is that most of our current squad just aren't good enough. They were signed at the start of the season, as they were the only players who remained or the only players who couldn't find deals elsewhere (make of that what you will).Then for various reasons/excuses (no pre-season, lack of fitness throughout, no 'coach', no confidence, no experience) they have got gradually worse throughout this torrid season.Dropping balls is just inexcusable. Missing tackle counts, is too really, for full-time professional rugby league players.How many of these (barring the academy lot) will pick up deals next season? Who could possibly look at them and think they were better than what they already have? They have been shown to be mediocre against the bottom 2 part-time teams in the league over the past month. These players are lacking the most basic rugby league skills. What on earth do they do in these magnificent training sessions we hear about all week?