WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale away

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Rochdale away

 
Post a reply

Re: Rochdale away

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:24 pm
Frosties. 100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7691
Bulliac wrote:
Well, you have the advantage over me there Mick, and I hope you're right.

My (rough and ready) workings out come down to us only being able to lose around another 4 games or it's goodnight Vienna. I know from T&A interviews with various assorted players, that the team is, "Training the house down" and "Ripping it up" at Tong, (but still losing each weekend), so a 'big lift' which improves confidence would be very welcome right now.

Incidentally, though any points gained will count in the survival fight, my understanding is that when the 8s kick in, all the loan players (as distinct from DR) are only allowed to play for one club, so I'd guess that means Lilley, Oledzki etc will be back at Leeds. It certainly isn't going to get any easier!


DR players must have played eight games at DR club to be eligible to play for both after regular season. Loan players can only play for one team after regular season. I'd expect Lilley, Oledzki, Hallas & Smith back at Leeds.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:56 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pm
Posts: 3905
Location: Hornsea
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Its great to hear that 2V has our players "buzzing", "ripping it up" and "tearing houses down" on the training paddock.

Maybe we should ask if all our future fixtures can be played on the training ground cos when we play on real RL pictures we are getting the $hite knocked out of us.
Its so unfair that the opposition play real rugby against us - dont they realise how good we are in training.

Maybe the RFL can change the points system so that if your team is good in training you get points, instead of the current stupid system where you have to play real rugby against another team -wtf!

It's a bit like the old football joke when the player from the team at the bottom of the league said that they were playing much better now, "We only lost 3-2 against the dustbins in training".

Re: Rochdale away

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 9:56 am
Bulls4 User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jan 20, 2012 12:23 pm
Posts: 344
Location: 7th
Well I will be going. I'm hoping that geoff being officially appointed will make a difference to the players as they see the commitment.

Like us fans, I imagine the players have been told very little info and when your coach isn't officially in place they may have struggled to get fully onboard especially after receiving the letters. Maybe, just maybe they will see Geoff as a guarantee something is happening at the club to build on and get up for the rochdale game.

How I see it, the next two games are vital. Rochdale aren't in great form either, then Oldham play midweek before coming to us. Win both we have a very slim chance of gaining confidence with 2 wins on the bounce and putting up a fight to stay up. Lose both, we are relegated.

If they can't get up for these games we deserve to be relegated IMO.

I'm willing to give the players my full support. All I ask is they (and the club in general) give something back.

(Not a dig at anyone who decides not to go - I'm suprised we still get the great numbers we do)

Re: Rochdale away

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 5:13 pm
I_Pitty_Stevo Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 8:25 am
Posts: 256
Location: Bradford
The last attendance was helped by all the local junior teams being invited to play at halftime. Next week will be helped by the attendees of a Bulls Foundation/Scouts touch rugby festival today getting to play on the pitch at halftime. In both cases child and 1 parent get in free. It's great to see them reaching out to the local kids, and hopefully at least some will return.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 2:58 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 74
Ridicolous try to give away just on half time.Once again inviting a team into a game they havant been in.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Sun Jun 18, 2017 3:05 pm
dddooommm User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 13, 2009 12:01 am
Posts: 3053
We've conceded 2 soft tries today. This could be decided by which team are fitter and handle the heat. Scorching weather down at the Spotland!
BullBuidler - Bradford Bulls Supporters Trust
//www.bullbuilder.co.uk/
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, crashmon, dddooommm, exiledbull, Ferocious Aardvark, Fr13daY, hereagain, Johnbulls, M62 J30 TRINITY, MDF3, mumbyisgod, paulwalker71, rugbyreddog, Stockwell & Smales, Stul, Yahoo [Bot] and 141 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,587,6551,52376,0404,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
24
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 32GLOUC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
0
- 52NEWCASTLE  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
18
- 18COVENTY  
Latest
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
45
- 26LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
32
- 24CASTLEFORD
TV
  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
Kick Off Delayed LIVE ON PREMIER SPORTS
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
16
- 18WHITEHAVEN  
Latest
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
12
- 30HALIFAX  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
46
- 11DEWSBURY  
Latest
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
70
- 12SHEFFIELD  
 NOW 
Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
20
- 14BRADFORD  
Latest
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM