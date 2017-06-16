Well I will be going. I'm hoping that geoff being officially appointed will make a difference to the players as they see the commitment.



Like us fans, I imagine the players have been told very little info and when your coach isn't officially in place they may have struggled to get fully onboard especially after receiving the letters. Maybe, just maybe they will see Geoff as a guarantee something is happening at the club to build on and get up for the rochdale game.



How I see it, the next two games are vital. Rochdale aren't in great form either, then Oldham play midweek before coming to us. Win both we have a very slim chance of gaining confidence with 2 wins on the bounce and putting up a fight to stay up. Lose both, we are relegated.



If they can't get up for these games we deserve to be relegated IMO.



I'm willing to give the players my full support. All I ask is they (and the club in general) give something back.



(Not a dig at anyone who decides not to go - I'm suprised we still get the great numbers we do)