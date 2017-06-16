WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale away

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:24 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Well, you have the advantage over me there Mick, and I hope you're right.

My (rough and ready) workings out come down to us only being able to lose around another 4 games or it's goodnight Vienna. I know from T&A interviews with various assorted players, that the team is, "Training the house down" and "Ripping it up" at Tong, (but still losing each weekend), so a 'big lift' which improves confidence would be very welcome right now.

Incidentally, though any points gained will count in the survival fight, my understanding is that when the 8s kick in, all the loan players (as distinct from DR) are only allowed to play for one club, so I'd guess that means Lilley, Oledzki etc will be back at Leeds. It certainly isn't going to get any easier!


DR players must have played eight games at DR club to be eligible to play for both after regular season. Loan players can only play for one team after regular season. I'd expect Lilley, Oledzki, Hallas & Smith back at Leeds.

Post Sat Jun 17, 2017 8:56 am
Smack him Jimmy wrote:
Its great to hear that 2V has our players "buzzing", "ripping it up" and "tearing houses down" on the training paddock.

Maybe we should ask if all our future fixtures can be played on the training ground cos when we play on real RL pictures we are getting the $hite knocked out of us.
Its so unfair that the opposition play real rugby against us - dont they realise how good we are in training.

Maybe the RFL can change the points system so that if your team is good in training you get points, instead of the current stupid system where you have to play real rugby against another team -wtf!

It's a bit like the old football joke when the player from the team at the bottom of the league said that they were playing much better now, "We only lost 3-2 against the dustbins in training".
