Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 8:59 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2552
Location: No longer Bradford
MicktheGled wrote:
On the communication front, Andrew Chalmers is definitely looking at doing a monthly online forum with supporters to answer questions that you have.


With all due respect to him, we've been hearing that for months. Actions speak louder than words, and I don't see many actions from Mr. Chalmers regarding sorting out the blatant issues we've been banging on about for ages.

Aside from that, I don't believe a word that comes out of them. When they try to tell me that the away shirt was "always meant to be that one" (clear lies) and that they won't let me bring a ham sandwich in due to safety fears (clear lies), it doesn't help me trust a word the club says.

If they were honest and said "someone f***ed up with the away shirt, we are where we are with it and we're sorry, also we would rather you bought our food so we're banning you bringing your own in", then I'd actually respect the honesty and wouldn't hold it against them. Lie to me though and you can shove it up your 'arris.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 9:39 am
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2113
Location: Bradford
MicktheGled wrote:
Rochdale are letting all U16s in for £1 this Sunday.


That includes junior swaps, who are usually free.
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 10:36 am
Bulliac User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9440
Location: Bradbados
MicktheGled wrote:
You say that but listening to the players at Tong - now Geoff has finally been unleashed from his silence, it seems to have created a buzz and given the players fresh optimism that they can get the required number of wins to survive of their own accord.

The feeling and mood in the camp this week is similar to what I experienced the week leading into the game at the Summer Bash with Hull Kingston Rovers.

They'll be a huge uplift in performance on Sunday and oh boy does everyone need it.


Well, you have the advantage over me there Mick, and I hope you're right.

My (rough and ready) workings out come down to us only being able to lose around another 4 games or it's goodnight Vienna. I know from T&A interviews with various assorted players, that the team is, "Training the house down" and "Ripping it up" at Tong, (but still losing each weekend), so a 'big lift' which improves confidence would be very welcome right now.

Incidentally, though any points gained will count in the survival fight, my understanding is that when the 8s kick in, all the loan players (as distinct from DR) are only allowed to play for one club, so I'd guess that means Lilley, Oledzki etc will be back at Leeds. It certainly isn't going to get any easier!
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:04 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4561
Bentley, C. Smith, Campbell, Caro, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Davies, Halafihi, Hallas, Keyes, Kirk, Lilley, Mendeika, Moore, Oakes, Oledzki, Peltier, Thomas, Wilkinson

6 loan/DR players so one will have to drop out. Reckon Oledzki still isn't fit and the shirker Chapelhow is there to cover. Good to see Macani dropped. That Chamberlain didnt look too bad when ive seen him for Widnes. Shame Lumb still can't get a game to give Moore a breather.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:11 pm
HamsterChops User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2552
Location: No longer Bradford
Bull Mania wrote:
Bentley, C. Smith, Campbell, Caro, Chamberlain, Chapelhow, Davies, Halafihi, Hallas, Keyes, Kirk, Lilley, Mendeika, Moore, Oakes, Oledzki, Peltier, Thomas, Wilkinson

6 loan/DR players so one will have to drop out. Reckon Oledzki still isn't fit and the shirker Chapelhow is there to cover. Good to see Macani dropped. That Chamberlain didnt look too bad when ive seen him for Widnes. Shame Lumb still can't get a game to give Moore a breather.


I said a couple of weeks ago we could do with getting some like Chamberlain in. It's a shame we couldn't get him when we desperate for centres rather than with Mendeika and Oakes back, but he's certainly better than Mendeika or Caro. For me, either Mendeika or Halafihi misses out (on account of both being crap) along with preferably Chapelhow from the loan/dual reg crowd.

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 1:22 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26797
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Thomas
Caro
Chamberlain
Oakes
Campbell
Keyes
Lilley
Kirk
Moore
Peltier
Smith
Bentley
Wilkinson

Mendeika
Davies
Hallas
Oledzki
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
