MicktheGled wrote:
You say that but listening to the players at Tong - now Geoff has finally been unleashed from his silence, it seems to have created a buzz and given the players fresh optimism that they can get the required number of wins to survive of their own accord.
The feeling and mood in the camp this week is similar to what I experienced the week leading into the game at the Summer Bash with Hull Kingston Rovers.
They'll be a huge uplift in performance on Sunday and oh boy does everyone need it.
Well, you have the advantage over me there Mick, and I hope you're right.
My (rough and ready) workings out come down to us only being able to lose around another 4 games or it's goodnight Vienna. I know from T&A interviews with various assorted players, that the team is, "Training the house down" and "Ripping it up" at Tong, (but still losing each weekend), so a 'big lift' which improves confidence would be very welcome right now.
Incidentally, though any points gained will count in the survival fight, my understanding is that when the 8s kick in, all the loan players (as distinct from DR) are only allowed to play for one club, so I'd guess that means Lilley, Oledzki etc will be back at Leeds. It certainly isn't going to get any easier!
