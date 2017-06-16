MicktheGled wrote: On the communication front, Andrew Chalmers is definitely looking at doing a monthly online forum with supporters to answer questions that you have.

With all due respect to him, we've been hearing that for months. Actions speak louder than words, and I don't see many actions from Mr. Chalmers regarding sorting out the blatant issues we've been banging on about for ages.Aside from that, I don't believe a word that comes out of them. When they try to tell me that the away shirt was "always meant to be that one" (clear lies) and that they won't let me bring a ham sandwich in due to safety fears (clear lies), it doesn't help me trust a word the club says.If they were honest and said "someone f***ed up with the away shirt, we are where we are with it and we're sorry, also we would rather you bought our food so we're banning you bringing your own in", then I'd actually respect the honesty and wouldn't hold it against them. Lie to me though and you can shove it up your 'arris.