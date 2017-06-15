WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale away

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:19 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
So is it just Ricky that's going then? :lol:

I certainly won't be for reasons I've outlined before. Eagerly anticipating this interview with Chalmers but I don't think it'll change my mind. Largely because owners could promise the world at the moment and it wouldn't make a difference. The only thing that will is action.

Looks like it pal, just me, my Dad and my Son!!!! :shock:

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:23 pm
RickyF1 wrote:
Looks like it pal, just me, my Dad and my Son!!!! :shock:

Better not order a coach then!

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:19 pm
HamsterChops wrote:
So is it just Ricky that's going then? :lol:

I certainly won't be for reasons I've outlined before. Eagerly anticipating this interview with Chalmers but I don't think it'll change my mind. Largely because owners could promise the world at the moment and it wouldn't make a difference. The only thing that will is action.


Reading the interview in the T&A with Chalmers, and considering the improvements he says he is expecting now that Geoff has his visa, my only question is does AC know that Toovey has actually been here all season?
Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:30 pm
Bulliac wrote:
Reading the interview in the T&A with Chalmers, and considering the improvements he says he is expecting now that Geoff has his visa, my only question is does AC know that Toovey has actually been here all season?


Yeah, we are hoping for the new coach syndrome to kick in, but without the benefit of actually having a new coach.
