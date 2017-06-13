WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rochdale away

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Rochdale away

 
Post a reply

Rochdale away

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:46 am
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1035
Location: Waiting
This should hopefully be a winnable game. :PRAY: :PRAY: :PRAY:

I will be attending and taking my Dad with it been fathers day.

Can anyone confirm if Rochdale play at The Crown Oil Arena? I would guess with it been a football stadium it will all be seating? Can anyone confirm this? If so i will take my 7 year old son. Thanks in advance.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:02 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2533
Location: No longer Bradford
RickyF1 wrote:
This should hopefully be a winnable game. :PRAY: :PRAY: :PRAY:

I will be attending and taking my Dad with it been fathers day.

Can anyone confirm if Rochdale play at The Crown Oil Arena? I would guess with it been a football stadium it will all be seating? Can anyone confirm this? If so i will take my 7 year old son. Thanks in advance.


They do play there (used to be called Spotland). Last time we played them in the cup, I was in a seated stand, but forget if it was all seated now.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 8:04 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26758
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Not going.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 9:18 am
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4553
Can't make it as away on holiday. On paper we have a higher quality of player. But we simply won't have the fight, or bottle for this match. We know what will happen and how Rochdale are coached. Late hits, high tackles, grubby tactics, taunting when a young lad makes a knock-on. A referee who won't protect the players in anyway shape or form. We simply won't be able to handle it.
Last edited by Bull Mania on Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:19 am, edited 1 time in total.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:18 am
Bully_Boxer User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8083
Location: Odsal Stadium
This was a winnable game about 9 weeks ago, can't see how they will get anything from it now though. Confidence is shot and I don't think the mental strength is there to grind this sort of result out.

I won't be risking ruining my Father's Day, but I might try and make an effort to go to the Olfham game if the weather is ok. That might be low quality but fair contest.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:40 am
Bulliac User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9428
Location: Bradbados
On holiday, but probably wouldn't have gone anyway. I've got a season ticket and hate wasting money but I've sacked away fixtures for the foreseeable. Though I do tend to flip flop like a lump of jelly on these decisions.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Rochdale away

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:40 pm
Johnbulls Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 71
RickyF1 wrote:
This should hopefully be a winnable game. :PRAY: :PRAY: :PRAY:

I will be attending and taking my Dad with it been fathers day.

Can anyone confirm if Rochdale play at The Crown Oil Arena? I would guess with it been a football stadium it will all be seating? Can anyone confirm this? If so i will take my 7 year old son. Thanks in advance.

Yes it is the Crown Oil Arena.Decent tidy stadium it is.Im going.There is standing at one end of the ground or if you prefer to be seated they usually open the main stand down the side which is where we sat last time and was a cracking view.

Re: Rochdale away

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:42 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 1035
Location: Waiting
Johnbulls wrote:
Yes it is the Crown Oil Arena.Decent tidy stadium it is.Im going.There is standing at one end of the ground or if you prefer to be seated they usually open the main stand down the side which is where we sat last time and was a cracking view.

Thanks Johnbulls. Think I will be going for seats with my son coming along.

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: AndyMc88, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulls Boy 2011, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Highlander, Jabebby, Marcus Notsquare, Rarebreed, redeverready, riccado, roger daly, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Stul and 170 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,2062,26076,0274,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CC2017
HULL FC
v
CASTLEFORD
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM