Catalans Dragons appoint a new coach

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:24 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4357
Location: Carcassonne, France
Steven McNamara of Hull is the choice.

Speechless.

http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-bor ... story.html
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Catalans Dragons appoint a new coach

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:34 am
cas all the way User avatar
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2513
Location: advertising my villa
Good luck.

Re: Catalans Dragons appoint a new coach

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:03 am
Willzay User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6361
The english Kevin Walters

Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, ComeOnYouUll, Ganson's Optician, Hillbilly_Red, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kevs Head, King Street Cat, Spookdownunder, wire-flyer and 84 guests

