WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New moderator required for Leigh board

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions New moderator required for Leigh board

 
Post a reply

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 7:57 am
Mintball User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Fri May 10, 2002 10:32 pm
Posts: 47934
Location: Die Metropole
Dick Jones wrote:
Warning
See above post calling someone a p**** is not allowed
that applies to Harold too
Not long and you'll Could be joining tipster

Oh and a little tip for you a mod knows when you are lying about certain things : :wink:


TBF, that was Harold Rigby Jnr calling Gene Hunt a pr**k. The latter than repeated the word, but not directed at anyone.
"You are working for Satan." Kirkstaller

"Dare to know!" Immanuel Kant

"Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive" Elbert Hubbard

"We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars." Oscar Wilde

The Voluptuous Manifesto – thoughts on all sorts of stuff.

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 8:52 am
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 21
Thank you mintball can you get dick to remove the warning please

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:36 am
Dick Jones User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22604
Location: Leigh
mish wrote:
"Hiding behind several user accounts in one household" Are you referring to Dick Jones and Gubrats or other households that happen to have more than one person living in them? Why shouldn't they have separate accounts?

As for the comments about DB; as was evident on the thread, as soon as I saw it I locked it but I can't speak for others who saw it before me, they will have to answer that question themselves.


How would that work me being a mod and Steve not ?
Also we don't hide behind who we are everyone knows ?
Wow.
L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 9:59 am
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3356
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Dick Jones wrote:
How would that work me being a mod and Steve not ?
Also we don't hide behind who we are everyone knows ?
Wow.


Why are you wowing me? The only people I know on this forum who live in the same household are you and Steve but that doesn't mean that there aren't other couples/family members who all live in the same household and use the page. I was merely pointing out that fact and asking if they meant you because the other poster seems to have a problem with those who have several user accounts in one household - do they expect them all to use one account - that was what I meant but if you want to be offended then feel free.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 1:33 pm
LeythIg Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2005 12:09 pm
Posts: 1654
Location: Landan
Lock the thread! :wink:

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 2:18 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 55
WOW People need to liven up it's a forum people should be aloud freedom of speech not to be stopped by the fun police banning folk

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:37 pm
Iggy79 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Apr 30, 2015 7:39 pm
Posts: 678
LeythIg wrote:
Lock the thread! :wink:


There's never a moderator around when you need one, is there :)

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 4:44 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 55
Genehunt wrote:
Dick jones i havnt called anyone a prick have i ?



Peter apply for the job I mean gene

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 5:11 pm
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 21
Montyburns wrote:
Peter apply for the job I mean gene

Why dont you apply ??
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bing [Bot], davo1979, Genehunt, gunners guns13, Iggy79, joanne callotte, LeythIg, mh, Montyburns, Morvan, Peter Kay, propforward 2338, SaBadSel, scrum and 153 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,6331,89976,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM