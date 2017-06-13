atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 3496



Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: How many more gradely posters are going to have leave this board due to the ineptitude of one or two Leigh mod's? The disappointing aspect in all this is the forum is being killed off by the moderation process unaligned with the rest of the forum boards



Tipster, Demon, Maurice , Reffy etc etc were all excellent regular contributors of note and pr*cks like Kay-Genehunt on assumed aliases, posting with the sole intention to spur utter rubbish and cause offence are allowed to freely continue to do so, abetted and supported by a mod !



He is still posting,not on the Leigh forum here, but that seems to be your teams way of combating a vendetta..Pish poor H.. He is still posting,not on the Leigh forum here, but that seems to be your teams way of combating a vendetta..Pish poor H.. mish

100% League Network



Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm

Posts: 3353

Location: In the wild West(Leigh)

Harold Rigby Jnr wrote: How many more gradely posters are going to have leave this board due to the ineptitude of one or two Leigh mod's? The disappointing aspect in all this is the forum is being killed off by the moderation process unaligned with the rest of the forum boards



Tipster, Demon, Maurice, Reffy etc etc were all excellent regular contributors of note and pr*cks like Kay-Genehunt on assumed aliases, posting with the sole intention to spur utter rubbish and cause offence are allowed to freely continue to do so, abetted and supported by a mod !



Meanwhile these 'gradely posters' are all busy slagging me and admin off on a page that I can't reply to because they've blocked me. Big men your mates aren't they? Meanwhile these 'gradely posters' are all busy slagging me and admin off on a page that I can't reply to because they've blocked me. Big men your mates aren't they? Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.

George Orwell



There are none so blind as those who will not see. Peter Kay

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm

Posts: 901



Website Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm901 Crikey they need grow up Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020

Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022



Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025



Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh





//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/



[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.



He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.



He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote] charlie caroli

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am

Posts: 11482

Location: blackpool tower circus

Peter Kay wrote: Crikey they need grow up

Cmon Peter, apply for the Job. Cmon Peter, apply for the Job. Dick Jones

100% League Network



Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm

Posts: 22603

Location: Leigh

Genehunt wrote: Ps show me where i have written something bad please

Warning

See above post calling someone a p**** is not allowed

that applies to Harold too

Not long and you'll Could be joining tipster



Oh and a little tip for you a mod knows when you are lying about certain things : WarningSee above post calling someone a p**** is not allowedthat applies to Harold tooNot long and you'll Could be joining tipsterOh and a little tip for you a mod knows when you are lying about certain things : L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am

Posts: 18

Genehunt wrote: You think im peter kay because of the guy thats been banned says so , im not peter kay & dont call me a prick thanks have a nice day steptoe



Dick jones i havnt called anyone a prick have i ? Dick jones i havnt called anyone a prick have i ? I_love_leythers

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Sep 12, 2002 12:08 pm

Posts: 807

Location: Warrington



Website Thu Sep 12, 2002 12:08 pm807Warrington mish wrote: Meanwhile these 'gradely posters' are all busy slagging me and admin off on a page that I can't reply to because they've blocked me. Big men your mates aren't they?



At least they are posting under their own names and not hiding behind several user accounts in the same household



Tipster Ste was warned weeks ago about the doxing and since then has posted nothing in the thread this has originated from that contradicts the AUP



On another note OYOY was questioning the manner of which DB acquired the club which could've resulted in libellous comments however I don't see him being dealt with public ally



Also the immature response to Demon from Mintball is laughable and I would assume as an Admin they would have more respect for people that love the club than people that have tried to spread libellous rumours about things that happened on a pre season training camp At least they are posting under their own names and not hiding behind several user accounts in the same householdTipster Ste was warned weeks ago about the doxing and since then has posted nothing in the thread this has originated from that contradicts the AUPOn another note OYOY was questioning the manner of which DB acquired the club which could've resulted in libellous comments however I don't see him being dealt with public allyAlso the immature response to Demon from Mintball is laughable and I would assume as an Admin they would have more respect for people that love the club than people that have tried to spread libellous rumours about things that happened on a pre season training camp atomic

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm

Posts: 3496

I_love_leythers wrote:



Tipster Ste was warned weeks ago about the doxing and since then has posted nothing in the thread this has originated from that contradicts the AUP



On another note OYOY was questioning the manner of which DB acquired the club which could've resulted in libellous comments however I don't see him being dealt with public ally



Also the immature response to Demon from Mintball is laughable and I would assume as an Admin they would have more respect for people that love the club than people that have tried to spread libellous rumours about things that happened on a pre season training camp At least they are posting under their own names and not hiding behind several user accounts in the same householdand since then has posted nothing in the thread this has originated from that contradicts the AUPOn another note OYOY was questioning the manner of which DB acquired the club which could've resulted in libellous comments however I don't see him being dealt with public allyAlso the immature response to Demon from Mintball is laughable and I would assume as an Admin they would have more respect for people that love the club than people that have tried to spread libellous rumours about things that happened on a pre season training camp



Should have acknowledged the fact..But chose to take things into his own hands.Which is what your doing. Should have acknowledged the fact..But chose to take things into his own hands.Which is what your doing. mish

100% League Network



Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm

Posts: 3353

Location: In the wild West(Leigh)

I_love_leythers wrote:



Tipster Ste was warned weeks ago about the doxing and since then has posted nothing in the thread this has originated from that contradicts the AUP



On another note OYOY was questioning the manner of which DB acquired the club which could've resulted in libellous comments however I don't see him being dealt with public ally



Also the immature response to Demon from Mintball is laughable and I would assume as an Admin they would have more respect for people that love the club than people that have tried to spread libellous rumours about things that happened on a pre season training camp At least they are posting under their own names and not hiding behind several user accounts in the same householdTipster Ste was warned weeks ago about the doxing and since then has posted nothing in the thread this has originated from that contradicts the AUPOn another note OYOY was questioning the manner of which DB acquired the club which could've resulted in libellous comments however I don't see him being dealt with public allyAlso the immature response to Demon from Mintball is laughable and I would assume as an Admin they would have more respect for people that love the club than people that have tried to spread libellous rumours about things that happened on a pre season training camp



"Hiding behind several user accounts in one household" Are you referring to Dick Jones and Gubrats or other households that happen to have more than one person living in them? Why shouldn't they have separate accounts?



As for the comments about DB; as was evident on the thread, as soon as I saw it I locked it but I can't speak for others who saw it before me, they will have to answer that question themselves. "Hiding behind several user accounts in one household" Are you referring to Dick Jones and Gubrats or other households that happen to have more than one person living in them? Why shouldn't they have separate accounts?As for the comments about DB; as was evident on the thread, as soon as I saw it I locked it but I can't speak for others who saw it before me, they will have to answer that question themselves. Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.

George Orwell



There are none so blind as those who will not see. GUBRATS

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm

Posts: 1555

As I recall on the thread in question ( the original one ) , nothing OYOY posted could be described as liablous , he was making suggestions and asking questions , but no actual accusations of any wrong doings , I was happy to play along with his game essentially to discover more about him ( fully in the knowledge of exactly how Dereck got back involved ) and to embarrass him , in the end I believe I did so



Apparently he then started another thread requesting I converse with him as he tried to further cause trouble for Dereck and the club , as it happened I was working away at the time and was therefore not actually on the Internet , this thread was removed before I had a chance to see it



It's a shame that people push the limits and end up banned , I got banned off the Salford board many years ago for posting backwards ( just a bit of fun ) and also off the Totalrl board for nothing more than calling somebody an idiot



But rules they have , and I'm fairly sure that on RLfans you do get a warning 1 st , it's their site , their rules , it's that simple snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: atomic, davo1979, frank1, Genehunt, glow, Iggy79, Leyther14, mish and 145 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 20 posts • Page 2 of 2 Return to Leigh Centurions Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science League Links Central

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) YOUR TEAM 4,585,280 1,461 76,027 4,491 (28-03-2016) SET LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00 CC2017 SALFORD v WAKEFIELD TV < Fri : 10:50 NRL SOUTHS v GOLD COAST TV Fri : 20:00 SL HUDDERSFIELD v ST. HELENS Fri : 20:00 CC2017 LEEDS v FEATHERSTONE TV Sat : 08:30 NRL MELBOURNE v NQL COWBOYS TV Sat : 10:30 NRL CRONULLA v WESTS TV Sat : 15:00 CC2017 WARRINGTON v WIGAN TV Sat : 15:30 CH TOULOUSE v LONDON Sat : 18:30 CH1 BARROW v CELTIC Sun : 07:00 NRL PARRAMATTA v ST GEORGE TV Sun : 14:00 CH1 OXFORD v NEWCASTLE Sun : 14:00 CH1 HEMEL v GLOUC Sun : 15:00 CH1 WORKINGTON v TORONTO TV Sun : 15:00 CH1 SOUTH WALES v COVENTY Sun : 15:00 CH HULL KR v DEWSBURY Sun : 15:00 CH OLDHAM v HALIFAX Sun : 15:00 CH1 KEIGHLEY v LONDON Sun : 15:00 CH ROCHDALE v BRADFORD Sun : 15:00 CH BATLEY v SHEFFIELD Sun : 15:00 CH1 YORK v WHITEHAVEN ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM



























