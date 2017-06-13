WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New moderator required for Leigh board

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 2:43 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3496
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
How many more gradely posters are going to have leave this board due to the ineptitude of one or two Leigh mod's? The disappointing aspect in all this is the forum is being killed off by the moderation process unaligned with the rest of the forum boards

Tipster, Demon, Maurice, Reffy etc etc were all excellent regular contributors of note and pr*cks like Kay-Genehunt on assumed aliases, posting with the sole intention to spur utter rubbish and cause offence are allowed to freely continue to do so, abetted and supported by a mod !


He is still posting,not on the Leigh forum here, but that seems to be your teams way of combating a vendetta..Pish poor H..
Image

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:14 pm
mish User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3353
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Harold Rigby Jnr wrote:
How many more gradely posters are going to have leave this board due to the ineptitude of one or two Leigh mod's? The disappointing aspect in all this is the forum is being killed off by the moderation process unaligned with the rest of the forum boards

Tipster, Demon, Maurice, Reffy etc etc were all excellent regular contributors of note and pr*cks like Kay-Genehunt on assumed aliases, posting with the sole intention to spur utter rubbish and cause offence are allowed to freely continue to do so, abetted and supported by a mod !


Meanwhile these 'gradely posters' are all busy slagging me and admin off on a page that I can't reply to because they've blocked me. Big men your mates aren't they?
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.

George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 4:53 pm
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 901
Crikey they need grow up
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:18 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11482
Location: blackpool tower circus
Peter Kay wrote:
Crikey they need grow up

Cmon Peter, apply for the Job.

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:21 pm
Dick Jones User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22603
Location: Leigh
Genehunt wrote:
Ps show me where i have written something bad please

Warning
See above post calling someone a p**** is not allowed
that applies to Harold too
Not long and you'll Could be joining tipster

Oh and a little tip for you a mod knows when you are lying about certain things : :wink:
L.I.S.A Secretary LISA website

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:33 pm
Genehunt Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Tue May 30, 2017 4:38 am
Posts: 18
Genehunt wrote:
You think im peter kay because of the guy thats been banned says so , im not peter kay & dont call me a prick thanks have a nice day steptoe


Dick jones i havnt called anyone a prick have i ?

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:06 pm
I_love_leythers User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Thu Sep 12, 2002 12:08 pm
Posts: 807
Location: Warrington
mish wrote:
Meanwhile these 'gradely posters' are all busy slagging me and admin off on a page that I can't reply to because they've blocked me. Big men your mates aren't they?


At least they are posting under their own names and not hiding behind several user accounts in the same household :shock:

Tipster Ste was warned weeks ago about the doxing and since then has posted nothing in the thread this has originated from that contradicts the AUP

On another note OYOY was questioning the manner of which DB acquired the club which could've resulted in libellous comments however I don't see him being dealt with public ally

Also the immature response to Demon from Mintball is laughable and I would assume as an Admin they would have more respect for people that love the club than people that have tried to spread libellous rumours about things that happened on a pre season training camp :shock:

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:18 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 3496
I_love_leythers wrote:
At least they are posting under their own names and not hiding behind several user accounts in the same household :shock:

Tipster Ste was warned weeks ago about the doxing and since then has posted nothing in the thread this has originated from that contradicts the AUP

On another note OYOY was questioning the manner of which DB acquired the club which could've resulted in libellous comments however I don't see him being dealt with public ally

Also the immature response to Demon from Mintball is laughable and I would assume as an Admin they would have more respect for people that love the club than people that have tried to spread libellous rumours about things that happened on a pre season training camp :shock:


Should have acknowledged the fact..But chose to take things into his own hands.Which is what your doing.
Image

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:31 pm
mish User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3353
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
I_love_leythers wrote:
At least they are posting under their own names and not hiding behind several user accounts in the same household :shock:

Tipster Ste was warned weeks ago about the doxing and since then has posted nothing in the thread this has originated from that contradicts the AUP

On another note OYOY was questioning the manner of which DB acquired the club which could've resulted in libellous comments however I don't see him being dealt with public ally

Also the immature response to Demon from Mintball is laughable and I would assume as an Admin they would have more respect for people that love the club than people that have tried to spread libellous rumours about things that happened on a pre season training camp :shock:


"Hiding behind several user accounts in one household" Are you referring to Dick Jones and Gubrats or other households that happen to have more than one person living in them? Why shouldn't they have separate accounts?

As for the comments about DB; as was evident on the thread, as soon as I saw it I locked it but I can't speak for others who saw it before me, they will have to answer that question themselves.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.

George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 11:05 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1555
As I recall on the thread in question ( the original one ) , nothing OYOY posted could be described as liablous , he was making suggestions and asking questions , but no actual accusations of any wrong doings , I was happy to play along with his game essentially to discover more about him ( fully in the knowledge of exactly how Dereck got back involved ) and to embarrass him , in the end I believe I did so

Apparently he then started another thread requesting I converse with him as he tried to further cause trouble for Dereck and the club , as it happened I was working away at the time and was therefore not actually on the Internet , this thread was removed before I had a chance to see it

It's a shame that people push the limits and end up banned , I got banned off the Salford board many years ago for posting backwards ( just a bit of fun ) and also off the Totalrl board for nothing more than calling somebody an idiot

But rules they have , and I'm fairly sure that on RLfans you do get a warning 1 st , it's their site , their rules , it's that simple
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
