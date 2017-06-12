WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:51 pm
Dick Jones User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 6:36 pm
Posts: 22600
Location: Leigh
Is there anyone who fancies a go at helping me and mish on here
Ideally we could do with someone with lots of time on their hands especially daytime ?
Please apply if interested
L.I.S.A Secretary

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 8:59 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 am
Posts: 16233
Location: Warrington
Sorry but I am leaving the board due to a moderator overstepping the mark and abusing their power as part of a personal vendetta. If I am not mishtaken that means I am leaving RLFans in its entirety in protest. Sadly Admin have been brought in under false pretenses. Sorry but goodbye
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 9:58 pm
Montyburns Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 23, 2017 3:13 pm
Posts: 52
My vote goes to peter Kay/genehunt

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 5:21 am
Peter Kay User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 12, 2002 12:54 pm
Posts: 898
Montyburns wrote:
My vote goes to peter Kay/genehunt

Thanks for your vote but no thanks i have a tour coming up
Leigh to win challenge cup before 2020
Leigh to reach Grand Final by 2022

Derek to get a queens honour (mbe) by 2025

Oh Leigh oh Leigh oh Leigh


//www.tipsterste.fabpage.com/

[quote="Michael_Ward"]Ricky Bibey = cack.

He's no good - the lad is huge but couldn't bust through a wet paper bag. He was crap at Wigan, he was crap here, and christ knows why Saints then signed him. Predictably, he was crap there as well.

He's now where he belongs, in NL1.[/quote]

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:01 am
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3347
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
DemonUK wrote:
Sorry but I am leaving the board due to a moderator overstepping the mark and abusing their power as part of a personal vendetta. If I am not mishtaken that means I am leaving RLFans in its entirety in protest. Sadly Admin have been brought in under false pretenses. Sorry but goodbye


As posted on the other thread. This is becoming really tiresome now and I know it's suits your agenda to accuse me/admin on here of acting improperly but unfortunately it's not true.


mish wrote:
I think you'll find that it's not and you can ask any other moderator or admin on here if I have ever asked for him to be banned. I asked for him to be given a warning regarding the continuous 'doxing' because it's against the AUP and then someone took it upon themselves to tell him that I was trying to get him banned which isn't true and can be proven not to be true.

What is true is that we really don't like each other and because of that I made it clear to admin that we had issues and I stayed clear of the moderation process - now, you can believe me, or not, I don't care because what is also true is that I'm not a coward who will block someone then slag them off when they're not in a position to defend themselves. Call yourself men..... you ought be ashamed of yourselves.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:07 am
mish User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Mon Feb 02, 2009 3:05 pm
Posts: 3347
Location: In the wild West(Leigh)
Anyway lets leave the conspiracy theorists to just get on with it (and if you do become a mod you will be able to see exactly what has gone on).

Mostly this board runs itself but we're not always here every day and sometimes a thread needs nipping in the bud quickly.

If you're here most days and fancy the job, just shout up or pm us or the admin team.
Serious sport has nothing to do with fair play. It is bound up with hatred, jealousy, boastfulness, disregard of all rules and sadistic pleasure in witnessing violence. In other words, it is war minus the shooting.
George Orwell

There are none so blind as those who will not see.

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:21 am
Mintball User avatar
ADMIN
ADMIN

Joined: Fri May 10, 2002 10:32 pm
Posts: 47931
Location: Die Metropole
DemonUK wrote:
Sorry but I am leaving the board due to a moderator overstepping the mark and abusing their power as part of a personal vendetta. If I am not mishtaken that means I am leaving RLFans in its entirety in protest. Sadly Admin have been brought in under false pretenses. Sorry but goodbye


:WAVE:
"You are working for Satan." Kirkstaller

"Dare to know!" Immanuel Kant

"Do not take life too seriously. You will never get out of it alive" Elbert Hubbard

"We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars." Oscar Wilde

The Voluptuous Manifesto – thoughts on all sorts of stuff.

Re: New moderator required for Leigh board

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 12:59 pm
Harold Rigby Jnr User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri May 04, 2012 4:45 pm
Posts: 1600
Location: In't Tap Room
How many more gradely posters are going to have leave this board due to the ineptitude of one or two Leigh mod's? The disappointing aspect in all this is the forum is being killed off by the moderation process unaligned with the rest of the forum boards

Tipster, Demon, Maurice, Reffy etc etc were all excellent regular contributors of note and pr*cks like Kay-Genehunt on assumed aliases, posting with the sole intention to spur utter rubbish and cause offence are allowed to freely continue to do so, abetted and supported by a mod !

