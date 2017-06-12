Since there appears to be some confusion ...



There is no "personal vendetta". So kindly remove the tin foil hats.



Doxing is the practice of revealing another person's identity or details that give away that identity online. It is banned – not least because otherwise, it could put this site in serious breach of data protection law.



Tipster Ste seems to be of the opinion that someone here is posting libellous posts. But he didn't raise this with the moderation team or with the admin team, instead deciding to take the law into his own hands and try to reveal who the poster in question really is.



He has been asked by the moderators – twice, and publicly on this forum – not to do this, with the relevant passage of the AUP quoted to him. He continues to play the same game. This is not clever.



His use of "mishtake" has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with his being banned. Clearly my sarcasm was too subtle for some.



Let me be quite clear. He was banned from these forums for repeatedly trying to take the law into his own hands and put us in breach of data protection law by attempted doxing.



If any of you believe that someone is posting libellous comments and these are being ignored – then there are systems in place to report an individual post, a thread or a poster. They do not exist just to look pretty.



Please do not take the law into your own hands and then complain when, after warnings, action is taken against you.