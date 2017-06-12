|
charlie caroli wrote:
Doxing? I must be getting old Budge.
Me too Charles....
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:25 pm
mish
100% League Network
DemonUK wrote:
I think you'll find its a personal vendetta and someone has overstepped the mark IMO and it wasn't Tipster Ste.
I think you'll find that it's not and you can ask any other moderator or admin on here if I have ever asked for him to be banned. I asked for him to be given a warning regarding the continuous 'doxing' because it's against the AUP and then someone took it upon themselves to tell him that I was trying to get him banned which isn't true and can be proven not to be true.
What is true is that we really don't like each other and because of that I made it clear to admin that we had issues and I stayed clear of the moderation process - now, you can believe me, or not, I don't care because what is also true is that I'm not a coward who will block someone then slag them off when they're not in a position to defend themselves. Call yourself men..... you ought be ashamed of yourselves.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:31 pm
Well said mish he was alawys doxing , i just hope he leaves me be now
Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:43 pm
mish wrote:
I think you'll find that it's not and you can ask any other moderator or admin on here if I have ever asked for him to be banned. I asked for him to be given a warning regarding the continuous 'doxing' because it's against the AUP and then someone took it upon themselves to tell him that I was trying to get him banned which isn't true and can be proven not to be true.
What is true is that we really don't like each other and because of that I made it clear to admin that we had issues and I stayed clear of the moderation process - now, you can believe me, or not, I don't care because what is also true is that I'm not a coward who will block someone then slag them off when they're not in a position to defend themselves. Call yourself men..... you ought be ashamed of yourselves.
Why don't you ever hardly comment on Leigh Centurions ? All you seem to do, is mention your dislike of Derek Beaumont...
Tue Jun 13, 2017 6:33 am
mish
100% League Network
Budgiezilla wrote:
Why don't you ever hardly comment on Leigh Centurions ? All you seem to do, is mention your dislike of Derek Beaumont...
You're obviously only reading those posts. Look back at my last posts and he isn't even mentioned and I only mention him when replying to others about him. Also, the one thing you never see me do is slag off the players or how they played and given how they've played over this season, it's hardly surprising that I haven't posted. However, my thoughts about Derek have no bearing on my ability to mod these boards.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 7:16 am
ColD
Silver RLFANS Member
mish wrote:
I think you'll find that it's not and you can ask any other moderator or admin on here if I have ever asked for him to be banned. I asked for him to be given a warning regarding the continuous 'doxing' because it's against the AUP and then someone took it upon themselves to tell him that I was trying to get him banned which isn't true and can be proven not to be true.
What is true is that we really don't like each other and because of that I made it clear to admin that we had issues and I stayed clear of the moderation process - now, you can believe me, or not, I don't care because what is also true is that I'm not a coward who will block someone then slag them off when they're not in a position to defend themselves. Call yourself men..... you ought be ashamed of yourselves.
TS is not my cup of tea by any means, said before that he seems DB's mouthpiece - but without doubt he appears to have been treated differently to others doing similar, which appears to be down to some influence from you.
Don't think it's us "men" who need to be ashamed
Since there appears to be some confusion ...
There is no "personal vendetta". So kindly remove the tin foil hats.
Doxing is the practice of revealing another person's identity or details that give away that identity online. It is banned – not least because otherwise, it could put this site in serious breach of data protection law.
Tipster Ste seems to be of the opinion that someone here is posting libellous posts. But he didn't raise this with the moderation team or with the admin team, instead deciding to take the law into his own hands and try to reveal who the poster in question really is.
He has been asked by the moderators – twice, and publicly on this forum – not to do this, with the relevant passage of the AUP quoted to him. He continues to play the same game. This is not clever.
His use of "mishtake" has absolutely nothing whatsoever to do with his being banned. Clearly my sarcasm was too subtle for some.
Let me be quite clear. He was banned from these forums for repeatedly trying to take the law into his own hands and put us in breach of data protection law by attempted doxing.
If any of you believe that someone is posting libellous comments and these are being ignored – then there are systems in place to report an individual post, a thread or a poster. They do not exist just to look pretty.
Please do not take the law into your own hands and then complain when, after warnings, action is taken against you.
