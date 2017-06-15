|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7.800
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hughes
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Salford v Wakefield Salford by 8
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 24
Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 10
Huddersfield V St Helens Hudds by 6
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:34 am
|
Rugby
Free-scoring winger
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Salford v Wakefield: Salford by 10
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 30
Hull FC v Castleford: Hull by 6
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 10
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:05 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,567
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
Salford v Wakefield: Wakey by 6
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 20
Hull FC v Castleford: Cas by 10
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 14
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:07 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 6436
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 36 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Salford v Wakefield Wakey by 16
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 42
Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 22
Huddersfield V St Helens SL - Hudds by 14
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:33 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7,150
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 32 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Marshall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9
Salford v Wakefield: Salford by 6
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 40
Hull FC v Castleford: Castleford by 10
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 12
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:15 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7,432
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 22 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7
g) Salford v Wakefield Salford by 6
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 26
Hull FC v Castleford Castleford by 12
Huddersfield V St Helens SL - St Helens by 8
|
|
Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:24 pm
|
|
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 12 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Clark
d) Time of first try: 5 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Salford v Wakefield: Salford by 12
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 30
Hull FC v Castleford: Cas by 12
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 8
|
|
Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:51 pm
|
|
A) Crowd 8,800
B) Winning team and score Wire 8 - 26 Wigan
C) First try (wire player) Clark
D) Time of first try 3 mins
E) Last try Tomkins S.
F) Kicks over sticks 7.
G) Wire player binned.... Simms
H) Player banned.... Simms.
Hull v Cas Cas by 6.
|
