Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:19 am
Bobby_Peru






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7.800
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hughes
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

Salford v Wakefield Salford by 8
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 24
Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 10
Huddersfield V St Helens Hudds by 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:34 am
Rugby




a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

Salford v Wakefield: Salford by 10
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 30
Hull FC v Castleford: Hull by 6
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 10

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:05 pm
Hicks Is A God






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,567
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

Salford v Wakefield: Wakey by 6
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 20
Hull FC v Castleford: Cas by 10
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 14
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 2:07 pm
Moving Forward






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 6436
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 22 v 36 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Brown
d) Time of first try: 11 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Salford v Wakefield Wakey by 16
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 42
Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 22

Huddersfield V St Helens SL - Hudds by 14
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 3:33 pm
Alffi_7




a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7,150
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 18 v 32 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Marshall
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 9

Salford v Wakefield: Salford by 6
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 40
Hull FC v Castleford: Castleford by 10
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 12

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:15 pm
Uncle Rico






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7,432
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 22 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Burgess
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

g) Salford v Wakefield Salford by 6
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 26
Hull FC v Castleford Castleford by 12

Huddersfield V St Helens SL - St Helens by 8

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 4:24 pm
Builth Wells Wire






a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,000
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 12 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Clark
d) Time of first try: 5 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

Salford v Wakefield: Salford by 12
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 30
Hull FC v Castleford: Cas by 12
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 8

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Fri Jun 16, 2017 7:51 pm
silvertail-wolf





A) Crowd 8,800
B) Winning team and score Wire 8 - 26 Wigan
C) First try (wire player) Clark
D) Time of first try 3 mins
E) Last try Tomkins S.
F) Kicks over sticks 7.
G) Wire player binned.... Simms
H) Player banned.... Simms.

Hull v Cas Cas by 6.
