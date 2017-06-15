WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:19 am
Bobby_Peru User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 11:28 am
Posts: 1826
Location: Just turning your corner now
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7.800
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hughes
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

Salford v Wakefield Salford by 8
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 24
Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 10
Huddersfield V St Helens Hudds by 6
Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 11:34 am
Rugby Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Mar 01, 2004 5:59 pm
Posts: 2023
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7,500
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 28 v 16 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Atkins
d) Time of first try: 4 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Lineham
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6

Salford v Wakefield: Salford by 10
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 30
Hull FC v Castleford: Hull by 6
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 10

Re: WIRE YED Prediction Competition Wigan Challenge Cup QF

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 12:05 pm
Hicks Is A God User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Mar 25, 2011 10:19 pm
Posts: 463
Location: Born in the Wire, now live in the town of the Spire
a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 8,567
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Ratchford
d) Time of first try: 7 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Atkins
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 7

Salford v Wakefield: Wakey by 6
Leeds v Featherstone: Leeds by 20
Hull FC v Castleford: Cas by 10
Huddersfield v St Helens: St Helens by 14
Lupus Non Mordet Lupum!!
Users browsing this forum: Alffi_7, anthonyspiers, Barbed Wire, Builth Wells Wire, CM Punk, DAG, Dezzies_right_hook, easyWire, Edinburgh Warrior, Fatbelly, hatty, HOOF HEARTED, Irish Wire, Jimmy Hornbys Tash, jj86, Lebron James, Leyther_Matt, lister, Man Mountain, moving on..., MrFlibble, Or thane, Philth, Rugby, Sandwich Wire, Shazbaz, WalterWizard, Wardy67, wire-flyer, Wiredeano, WWRLFC78 and 338 guests

