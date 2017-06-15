a) Crowd (Halliwell Jones Stadium, Capacity 15,200): 7.800
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hughes
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Salford v Wakefield Salford by 8
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 24
Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 10
Huddersfield V St Helens Hudds by 6
b) Score and Winning team: Warrington 24 v 18 Wigan
c) First try (Wire player): Lineham
d) Time of first try: 6 mins
e) Last try (any team, player not time): Hughes
f) Kicks over the sticks (combined): 6
Salford v Wakefield Salford by 8
Leeds v Featherstone Leeds by 24
Hull FC v Castleford Cas by 10
Huddersfield V St Helens Hudds by 6